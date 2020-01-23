Rider thanks nurses who came to her aid after fall from pony spooked by tractor

A rider who was trampled after she fell from her pony when a tractor “zoomed” past without slowing down has tracked down and thanked the nurses who stopped to help her.

Chloe Currie, 18, from Edinburgh was riding her 14.2hh cob Bliss with a friend on a country road in Gorebridge when a tractor came “speeding” round a bend towards them on Friday (17 January).

“The driver had plenty of time to slow down,” Chloe told H&H.

“It was a really big tractor and as it got closer Bliss started to spook and took off in canter down the road. I fell off but the tractor carried on and zoomed past us. He must have seen what happened.”

Chloe said Bliss trampled her and stood on her leg.

“She got such a fright that she slipped and stood on me again,” she said

“Four cars stopped and two nurses helped me. Another woman who had stopped was horsey and took Bliss back to the yard with my friend, while I was given a lift by one of the nurses. I was adamant I wanted to make sure Bliss was ok and thankfully she wasn’t injured.”

Chloe went to hospital that day and was given crutches.

“Nothing is broken but I have bad swelling and bruising to my leg and can’t drive so I can’t get to work or the yard,” she said.

“It could have been much worse but the tractor should have slowed down, he must have seen us.”

Chloe, who reported the incidient the police, put a post on Facebook to track down the nurses who helped in order to thank them.

“The post was shared 800 times and I was able to find them and say thank you which was really nice,” she said.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

