Road collisions kill two horses in two days

Two horses have been killed in separate road collisions two days apart.

One incident involved a racehorse who had unseated her rider in Epsom, Surrey, the other a horse and rider in Ipswich, Suffolk.

Yesterday (6 January) filly Gladden, of trainer Lee Carter’s stables, was hit by a car in Ashley Road, Epsom and had to be put down.

Yard secretary Stephanie Aldridge told H&H the filly “dropped her rider” on the gallops and was heading for home.

“It was a tragic accident,” she said. “It is very sad for all involved; the team, the owners and the driver of the vehicle.

“Our thanks go to our amazing lads, the downs keepers and Epsom racing community for their help and support in keeping the filly as comfortable as possible.”

A spokesman for Surrey Police told H&H: “Officers attended Ashley Road, at around 7.30am after a caller reported that a horse had bolted, run into the road and been hit by a car.

“Sadly, due to the nature of the horse’s injuries, it had to be put down by a vet. The road was closed for a period while this was carried out, and the scene cleared.”

The spokesman added that the driver of the car was shaken but uninjured.

On Saturday (4 January) morning a horse and rider were involved in a collision with a car near the Maypole Inn, Stowmarket Road, Wetherden, Ipswich.

The East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene to assess the rider, who did not require hospital treatment.

A Suffolk Police spokesman told H&H the driver was not injured.

“A vet attended the scene but the horse sadly died as a consequence of the injuries sustained,” he said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

