Brit holds joint lead in Kentucky four-star: ‘I took a risk in my prep and it paid off’





British rider Lucienne Bellissimo is the joint-leader after dressage in the Cosequin CCI4*-S at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, on a score of 26.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with Dyri – he’s one of those geldings that’s a bit introverted and sometimes at home he feels like he’d be on an eight or a nine, but he loses confidence going up the centreline. Today was the first time he’s started to let me in,” she said.

Lucienne said she decided not to do the arena familiarisation session with the 12-year-old, who runs in the ownership of her business Horse Scout Eventing.

“That was a risk, but I’m a risk-taker and it paid off,” she said. “I think if I’d come in last night he would have backed off today, whereas he actually lit up. I learnt today that he’s better when he’s a little bit in shock!”

Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage: Lucienne’s goals

Lucienne has been based in the US for five years and this is her first time riding at this prestigious fixture. She has another horse also in the CCI4*-S, Tremanton, who lies 31st after the Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage, and hopes to bring both horses back next year for the five-star.

She said: “The four-star short here is renowned for being tough and a well built track – almost a five-star short if such a thing existed – and I thought it would be a good way to test their education. They both finished last season with a great four-star long run and their plan is Tryon four-star long in a couple of weeks, so I want to give them a good ride here.

“I’ve taken my time with Dyri because he is an insecure horse and doesn’t know how good he is. He’s only just starting to shine and there’s so much more to come so I’m excited about him for the future. My intention is to get him secure at this level so hopefully we can then repeat that when we step up.”

Around 35,000 spectators are expected for cross-country tomorrow.

“Dyri hasn’t seen this many people before but he’s going to get a brilliant experience and I hope I can give him the good ride he deserves,” said Lucienne.

The Brit shares the lead with Liz Halliday and Miks Master C – who were third in the five-star last year but have opted for the four-star this time as they campaign towards selection for Paris 2024. Pan Am Games champions Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake sit in third.

