Revving up for more Herning highs, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. More top-class sport in Herning

Wednesday is an action-packed day at the Ecco FEI World Championships 2022 in Herning as both the para dressage and showjumping competitions get underway, before the dressage comes to a close with the fantastic freestyle competition under the floodlights in the evening. Britain’s Lee Pearson and Georgia Wilson will be leading Britain’s fight for the first set of individual para dressage World Championship medals in the Grade II class, which will kick off around 11.15am UK time in the BB Horse Arena. Meanwhile the first speed round of the showjumping competition will be starting around 10am in the huge Stutteri Ask Stadium, with all horse and rider combinations taking part as they strive to take pole position on zero faults.

2. Disappointment for some showjumpers in Herning

Sadly the showjumping competition will not be without some of the expected riders after their horses failed to pass the pre-competition vet check, while in the case of Ireland’s Darragh Kenny, VDL Cartello, who did pass the initial trot-up, has since been withdrawn after the 15-year-old stallion developed a “veterinary issue”. But there are riders from 35 nations forward, and 22 teams, so there is going to be plenty of jumping action coming our way.

3. Will it be double gold for Lottie Fry?

The freestyle dressage to music will get underway at 7pm UK time under the lights in the Stutteri Ask Stadium and it promises to be another fantastic competition of top-class dressage. Britain has a full complement of three riders qualified to compete for the final batch of individual dressage medals. Lottie Fry gave all her fans a very brief taste of her new freestyle music ahead of the Championships and we can’t wait to enjoy the full experience this evening.

