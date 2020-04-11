Retired 18hh cavalry horse reunited with friends after recovering from surgery

A former Household Cavalry horse has recovered from hoof surgery and been reunited with his friends in retirement.

The Horse Trust’s 18hh resident Goliath, who joined the charity in June 2014 after eight years with the Household Cavalry Blues and Royal’s regiment, developed a “mushroom-like” growth on one of his frogs in October last year.

“Goliath had never experienced anything like this before,” said a spokesman for the charity.

“Our resident vet Nicola Housby-Skeggs and farrier Dan Harman from Crendon Farriers were on hand to look at the bizarre addition. Initially it was bleeding and seemed painful and it was soon diagnosed as canker, which affects the horse’s frog and sole.”

The spokesman said 20-year-old Goliath underwent treatment involving the infected tissue being cut back by Dan, along with bandaging and antibiotics. Goliath was placed on box rest and although it initially responded to treatment, the canker recurred on and off over the following months.

“Goliath went on to have two surgeries to remove the cankerous tissue and after the second, much to our relief, it successfully healed,” said the spokesman.

“With fantastic collaboration work from Nicky, Dan and our care team, Goliath has regained full strength and health.”

The spokesman said Goliath was allowed back out in the field three weeks ago.

“Goliath went out to the field when the sun was shining so we could ensure he would receive the best foot care in the field now the mud is gone,” he said.

“He was really pleased to be reunited with all his friends and return to his well-earned retirement in the Chiltern Hills.”

