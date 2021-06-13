Redwings pony becomes TV star in his new home with Kate Humble





A pony born at Redwings following his mother’s rescue has become a TV star in his new home.

On Thursday (10 June) six-year-old cob Gilbert appeared on Channel 5’s Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble as he was shown arriving at Kate’s farm in Monmouthshire, Wales and meeting his new guardian Sarah Stephen.

A Redwings spokesman said Sarah had been searching for a companion for her horse Rags, who lives at Kate’s farm and who had lost his stablemate.

“Gilbert’s mother Florence was rescued from horrific conditions as part of a large-scale rescue operation. However, as Gilbert was born following the rescue he has never known anything other than love and care and was chosen specifically by the team for the important job of being a friend to Rags because of his calm and friendly nature,” said the spokesman.

“Having arrived at his new home in April, Gilbert is settling well into his new surroundings.”

Kate said finding the perfect companion for a horse who had lost its stablemate of many years was not something she expected to be easy.

“The knowledge and experience of the staff at Redwings helped us find Gilbert. He and Rags struck up an instant rapport and Gilbert has become well and truly part of the farm family,” she said.

“We are so grateful for the careful consideration that Redwings gave to allow us to rehome this lovely horse and, in so doing, support the work of this excellent charity.”

Rachel Angell, head of Redwings’ Norfolk equine operations and rehoming, said the charity is “thrilled” that Gilbert is enjoying his new home – and “become a television star to boot!”.

“Thank you to Kate and Sarah for highlighting the sheer joy of rehoming a rescued horse and the importance of companion ponies,” she said.

“Companions not only provide invaluable friendship for another horse, but they can also act as calming travel buddies or simply be wonderful pets in their own right. When you rehome from a registered charity like Redwings, you’re not only giving a second start in life to a rescued horse but you’re also providing space at the sanctuary for another horse in need to be brought to safety. We wish Gilbert, Rags, Sarah and Kate many happy years together.”

The episode can be viewed on catch up at Channel 5.

