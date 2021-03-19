Rachael Blackmore becomes first female to claim Cheltenham Festival leading jockey title





The headline news at Cheltenham Festival today (19 March), besides that of trainer Henry De Bromhead becoming the first ever trainer to send out the winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase, was Rachael Blackmore becoming first ever female to take Cheltenham Festival leading jockey title

She claimed the prestigious prize thanks to clocking up six winners over the four-day meeting at the Gloucestershire track.

Speaking about her victories, Rachael said: “I can’t believe it’s happening to me, but it’s all thanks to the quality of horses I’m riding and the trainers and owners I’m riding them for — I couldn’t do it without them and I’m just so lucky.”

The first of Rachael’s winners came on day one in the form of Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle for trainer Henry De Bromhead and owner Kenneth Alexander.

Then on Wednesday she scored on Bob Olinger in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle for trainer Henry De Bromhead and owner Robcour, but ended up on the floor from three of her other rides that day before clocking another win on Sir Gerhad in the Champion Bumper for trainer Willie Mullins and owner Cheveley Park Stud.

On Thursday she won on Allaho in the Ryanair Chase for trainer Willie Mullins and owner Cheveley Park Stud and again two races later aboard Telmesomethinggirl in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle for trainer Henry De Bromhead and owner Kenneth Alexander.

Her final winner of the meeting came with Quilixios in the JCB Triumph Hurdle for trainer Henry De Bromhead and owner Cheveley Park Stud earlier today.

