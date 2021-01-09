‘A cheer went up as they arrived’: racecourses and showgrounds serving as Covid vaccination centres

British racecourses have joined the list of vaccination centres rolling out the Covid-19 vaccines.

Beverley is among the British courses welcoming patients, as the UK ramps up its distribution to tackle the pandemic.

“The past year has taught us that community is so incredibly important, and for the racecourse to be able to play a part in the vaccination of our local people is pretty humbling,” said Beverley racecourse chief executive Sally Iggulden.

“There is a buzz about the place that has been lacking recently, and finally a sense of hope for a return to a normality that we will never again take for granted.

“A cheer went up as the vaccine delivery arrived at the car park, which put into perspective just how much this means to people.

“The racecourse team has been busy working alongside the doctors and nurses preparing the site, and we look forward to a rapid and smooth rollout, which in turn will hopefully mean a return of crowds to the Westwood this summer.”

Vaccines are also being given at Newcastle, Windsor and Leicester racecourses, while Epsom was one of the UK’s first seven “mass” vaccination centres to be named on 6 January.

Newbury racecourse, the Three Counties Showground, Bath & West Showground and Newark Showground are among the other racing and equestrian venues expected to play a part in the rollout of vaccines in the near future.

Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale told Racing Together he is “very proud of the team” at Epsom Downs and is so pleased the Jockey Club is “doing our part to help the country out of the pandemic”.

As of 7 January, a total of 1,112,866 vaccinations had been given in England according to NHS data.

