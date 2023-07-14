Quick-thinking firefighters, Olympic showjumper Rich Fellers, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Quick-thinking firefighters

A veteran mare at risk of drowning in a ravine was rescued by fire crews thanks to their ingenuity. Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service sent crews from Machynlleth and Montgomery to Churchstoke on 8 July, following reports of a stuck horse. A spokesman for the fire service said the 20-year-old mare had slipped down a ravine into the watercourse and had been stuck for “some time”, and the firefighters used specialist equipment and some thinking outside the box to save her. “During the rescue, heavy rainfall caused the water level to rise rapidly and crews had to use tyres to keep the horse’s head above water,” said the spokesman.

2. Olympic showjumper Rich Fellers pleads guilty to sexually abusing a minor

US showjumper Rich Fellers, who competed at the London 2012 Olympics with Flexible, has appeared in court this week. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and pleaded guilty to two state charges of second-degree child abuse. The case began in February 2021 when Fellers was added to the US Center for SafeSport suspension list and temporarily suspended for “allegations of misconduct”, relating to his former pupil Maggie Kehring. Sentencing is expected to take place later this year.

3. Britain’s best yards

The six top establishments in the country have been named, at the fifth SEIB Yard of the Year Awards 2023 in association with British Equestrian and Horse & Hound. The winners and runners-up in each of the six categories – DIY and full livery yards, small and large riding schools, competition venue and Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) centre – were announced at a celebratory lunch on 4 July. “It is wonderful to see what a difference each yard is making to the lives of riders. I hope all those nominated are rightly proud of the positive impact they have had – and huge congratulations to all this year’s winners,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

