A smart horsey set-up with stables, arena, horsewalker, over 10 acres and a five-bed home





Almost equidistant from Thorpe-Le-Soken and Frinton-On-Sea this property is set on the village edge of Kirby-Le-Soken in north Essex. There is an easy commute to the A120 which takes you west to the A12 and beyond. There are three local train stations between 1.4 and 3.2 miles away, all going to Colchester and London and you can get to the latter in around 1 hour and 15 minutes. Manningtree station is 12.7 miles away for trains to Norwich, London and Cambridge. The seaport of Harwich is 10.6 miles away and the ferry terminal is 12.7 miles away with regular crossings to the Hook Of Holland. The city of Colchester lays to the east and is 16.3 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Beechwood Equestrian Centre, which is just under an hour away, Runningwell Equestrian Centre (one hour), Chelmsford Equestrian Centre (55 minutes), Barleylands Equestrian Centre (one hour), and Deanswood Equestrian Centre (50 minutes).

If you like your hunting, head out with the Essex & Suffolk, while the coast is nearby if you fancy some beach riding

If you require a vet, the experts at Paton & Lee Ltd Equine Veterinary Surgeons are 40 minutes away.

Spring Cottage is on the market with Zoe Napier Group with a guide price of £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

At the end of the garden, park fencing and a metal gate marks the start of the equestrian facilities. Tarmac paths edged with granite lead to different areas of the yard, social spaces with table and chairs and a lounge area.

The American barn houses six large internal Monarch stables, all with automated waters and bonded rubber flooring. Three have windows to the rear of the barn and the others have a view to the front. There’s also a hot water wash down area with fitted solarium and a secure tack room and separate feed room.

Across from the American barn is a row of timber stables, which have been converted into two large foaling stables with a storeroom and all with electricity, with rubber matting throughout. A separate triple bay cart lodge/open barn is situated parallel to the timber stable block.

Beyond the American barn is a Claydon five-horse horsewalker with rubber matting.

Next to this is a manége with 14 LED floodlights and Martin Collins Clopf surface.

The acreage is currently more or less divided half into paddocks and half as a hayfield, which yields an average of 40 large round bales per year. The grazing paddocks are all connected to water and the land extends to over 10 acres.

The property is accessed via electric double wrought iron tall gates set back from the road. A brick paved path takes you past the former single garage, now a workshop, to the front door. There are several enclosed gardens around the property and the main section of the garden is laid to lawn and there is a timber summer house, shed and heated dog kennel.

The entrance hall of this property has a tiled floor with underfloor heating, which continues to the WC, the kitchen and the conservatory.

At the front of the property is the oldest portion of the cottage, where there is a sitting room with exposed oak beams and cast iron multi-fuel stove.

In the middle of the cottage is a further sitting room, while glass double doors from the hall lead you into the dining room, which is currently used as a pool room. There is also a conservatory with underfloor heating and air conditioning units, and two double doors to the garden.

The handmade kitchen has a selection of cupboards, drawers, a dresser unit, an island with hand sink, breakfast bar and black granite top. Also fitted within the cupboard are a tall fridge and a freezer, oven, warming oven and microwave and an induction hob and dishwasher. The electrical goods are all Miele other than the AEG freezer.

From the front sitting room, stairs lead to the upper landing where all five bedrooms, two bathrooms and shower room can be found.

The first bathroom has a heritage-style suite with bath, sink and toilet. The shower room, further along the hall, has a modern suite and a corner shower. The two bedrooms at the rear have views to the stables and paddocks, with fitted wardrobes to both and an en-suite to one.

