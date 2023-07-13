Olympic showjumper Rich Fellers pleads guilty to sexually abusing a minor





Rich Fellers, a US showjumper who competed at the London 2012 Olympics, has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor.

Rich Fellers, 63, appeared in a federal court in Oregon on 11 July where he pleaded guilty to the federal charge of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and on 12 July he appeared in court again and pleaded guilty to two state charges of second-degree child abuse.

It has been reported by US media that Fellers is expected to be sentenced to four years in prison on the federal charge, plus a 30-month concurrent sentence on the state charges, as part of a plea agreement. Sentencing is due to take place at a later date.

The case began in February 2021 when Fellers was added to the US Center for SafeSport suspension list and temporarily suspended for “allegations of misconduct”. The allegations related to Fellers’ former pupil Maggie Kehring, who at the time released a statement stating she had answered US Center for Safe Sport’s questions.

In June 2021 Fellers was arrested on charges of sexual abuse involving a 17-year-old minor. The age of consent in Oregon is 18. The police confirmed Fellers was the victim’s horse trainer and in a statement at the time said, “Over the course of a long investigation, lasting several months, with witnesses in multiple states, Tualatin Police established that Mr Fellers had a sexual relationship with a female victim who was 17 years old.” Following his arrest, Maggie said she was “relieved and grateful” and thanked the work of the police and FBI.

Rich Fellers was best known for his success with the gelding Flexible. The pair competed in seven World Cup finals, finishing in second and in 2008 and winning in 2012. They competed at the London 2012 Olympics, where the US team finished sixth, and Rich was eighth individually. Flexible retired from competition in 2017, but remained in work at home until he died in 2021 aged 25.

