Power, LIHS entries, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Incredible line-up for London International Horse Show

Tokyo Olympic hero Ben Maher headlines the stellar London International Horse Show jumping entries for the show at ExCel (previously Olympia) from 16-21 December. He will be joined by his Team GB squadmates Scott Brash, Holly Smith and Harry Charles. John Whitaker, Guy Williams, Laura Renwick, Emily Moffitt and William Funnell, who is back competing and targeting his five-star return on home soil after breaking his leg in June, are among the British names fans can hope to see in action at the ExCel. Quite the “Who’s who” of showjumping, frankly.

2. Covid response by London International Horse Show

School nativities might be off, but happily Christmas isn’t cancelled because London International Horse Show is still going ahead, and the show is taking common sense precautions to keep visitors safe from Covid. All those attending the show, which has moved from its old home at Olympia this year, will have to show proof of having had two doses of a Covid vaccination at least 14 days beforehand, presence of Covid antibodies or evidence, via email or text, of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of the event. “This will be a quick visual check at the point of entry to the venue and no personal data will be recorded or stored,” a spokesman for the show said. Off we go.

3. Businesses powering through despite devastating storm

Owners of family-run business Westgate Labs are among those waiting to have power restored a week after Storm Arwen, which left almost one million households in the dark. Westgate Labs, a parasite control company that operates from a family farm in rural Northumberland, lost power and have been trying to continue to operate with the use of a generator donated by a local customer. Damage was also caused to the lab’s roof, and a field shelter was blown over a hedge and landed in a riding arena (pictured). Westgate director Claire Shand said: “It has been a real struggle but we’ve been trying to work around it to keep testing samples as a priority.”

