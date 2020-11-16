Police hunt person who threw lit fireworks from car at horses and walkers

Police are appealing for information after five separate incidents of fireworks’ being thrown from a moving car, at people, horses and a cyclist.

H&H reported last week of equestrians who were targeted in this way; Kent Police has now confirmed it is linking the reports, and investigating.

The force was called to five separate incidents, all involving a grey or dark Mini Cooper, over six days.

At about 9am on Friday, 6 November, it was reported that the driver of a Mini threw a firework at a dustcart in Church Road, West Kingsdown, after his vehicle was unable to pass.

Last Sunday (8 November) fireworks were thrown from a Mini towards a rider in Green Street Green Road, Darenth, at about 2.40pm, police were told. A cyclist reported the same experience 20 minutes later in Gallows Wood.

On 10 and 11 November, a dog-walker and a rider both reported being targeted by a firework thrown from a Mini, in Fawkham Road and Exedown Road, Sevenoaks, respectively.

Inspector Lizzie Jones of the Tonbridge and Malling community safety unit said: “It is only by chance that nobody has suffered serious injuries in these incidents.

“We are linking the reports and, while investigators are making enquiries to identify those involved, we are appealing for anybody with information that may assist the investigation to contact the appeal line.

“In particular, we are asking drivers with dashcams and residents with doorbell cameras and other CCTV security systems to check footage that may show a grey or dark-coloured Mini Cooper in the area at the times of the incidents.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/202049/20, or Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form.

