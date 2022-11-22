Piggy March speaking out on safety in horse sport, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Piggy March on moving eventing forward safely

In her column for Horse & Hound this week, Piggy March talks about how she feels eventing needs to adapt in order to keep the sport moving forward safely. The answers, she believes, are in having the right courses, investing in estates that run on old turf, looking for the brilliance in sharp cross-country horses rather than those who are easier to ride on the flat, and taking advice from the world’s best – including asking the likes of Andrew Nicholson or William Fox-Pitt to call time on a rider’s round if they do not look fit to continue.

2. The trainer banned for a second time this year

A trainer who was suspended in February has breached his ban by competing under a false name at an event in Furusiyya, UAE. Hicham Gharib denied the allegations and the case was submitted to the FEI Tribunal. The Tribunal was satisfied Gharib had violated his suspension and he was suspended for an additional year.

3. How the horse world is getting in on Black Friday

Black Friday is technically on 25 November 2022, but let’s face it the retail world has been drip-feeding us deals for the past fortnight already. For those who want to get ahead on their Christmas shopping but don’t have time to scour the internet for the best equestrian sales, deals and special offers, we’ve done this for you…

