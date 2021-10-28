One British combination held at Pau Horse Trials first trot-up





Britain’s Izzy Taylor faced an anxious moment at Pau Horse Trials’ first trot-up when one of her two rides in the French CCI5* was sent to the holding box today (28 October), before being accepted on re-presentation.

Ringwood Madras, a 10-year-old Irish-bred mare owned by Sarah Van Vegchel, was given the nod of approval when she came before the ground jury for a second time to join her stablemate, Fonbherna Lancer, on the dressage start list.

All 46 horses presented to the ground jury of Christina Klingspor, Andrew Bennie and Emmanuelle Olier, were accepted to go forward to the first phase.

There was a slight nail-biting moment, too, for connections of one of Joseph Murphy’s rides, Gorsehill Pearl. The 16-year-old Irish Sport Horse mare, owned by Ali and Owen Brennan and Alice Stanton, was asked to trot again at the Pau Horse Trials’ first trot-up, before she was waved through.

Vegas Des Boursons was a notable late withdrawal for the home side. The 12-year-old gelding, ridden by French medal-winner Maxime Livio, was eighth at Luhmühlen this summer and has twice finished on the podium at four-star.

Maxime remains in contention with the 12-year-old Landos on Vitorio Du Montet, with whom he finished eighth here in 2020.

The 2021 Pau Horse Trials features a strong British line-up, with all three of the Tokyo Olympic team gold medal-winning riders among Britain’s 23 combinations targeting the Pau 2021 title.

Last year’s winner Laura Collett, who took the 2020 Pau crown with her subsequent Olympic team gold medallist London 52, will give the 12-year-old Dacapo his first five-star run this week.

The German-bred Diarado gelding, owned by Diana Chappell, Gillian Morris-Adams, Alison and Michael Smedley and Carolyn Taylor, was runner-up at Aachen in August.

Tom McEwen, who scored his first five-star victory at Pau in 2019 with his 2020 Olympic individual silver and team gold winner Toledo De Kerser, will partner the 11-year-old CHF Cooliser this year. The 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse chestnut mare, owned by Vicky Bates and David Myers, looked bright and keen to get on with her five-star debut.

Oliver Townend’s two rides, MHS King Joules and Ridire Dorcha, were both presented by Izzy Taylor at the first trot-up, and sailed through without issue.

World team silver medal-winner Rioghan Rua, ridden by Ireland’s Cathal Daniels and owned by Frank and Margaret Kinsella, was particularly on her toes.

Sharp suits and elegant tailored jackets proved popular choices in the fashion stakes.

The first dressage session starts at 3.30pm (2.30pm BST) today.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.