Pau Horse Trials cross-country times: set your watches to catch your favourites





Pau Horse Trials’ cross-country times have been published following the conclusion of the dressage phase at the French CCI5* (28-31 October).

Oliver Townend will serve as pathfinder aboard the first of his two rides, Ridire Dorcha at 1.30pm local time (12.30pm UK time).

The cross-country is run across an intense three-and-a-half hour period, with the final combination of Joseph Murphy and Gorsehill Pearl due out the start box at 5.01pm local time (4.01pm UK time).

Pau Horse Trials cross-country times: what time do leaders and former winners set off?

William Fox-Pitt (winner in 2011 and 2013) and Oratorio, 11th after dressage (27.4): 1.48pm local time (12.48pm UK time)

France’s Sidney Dufresne and Swing De Perdriat, equal eighth after dressage (27.2): 2.24pm local time (1.24pm UK time)

Australia’s Kevin McNab and Scuderia 1918 A Best Friend, fifth after dressage (26.2): 2.46pm local time (1.46pm UK time)

Sweden’s Dofia Sjoborg and DHI Mighty Dwight, sixth after dressage (26.8): 3.04pm local time (2.04pm UK time)

Ireland’s Padraig McCarthy and Fallulah, fourth after dressage (24.9): 3.27pm local time (2.27pm UK time)

Defending champion Laura Collett and Dacapo, 16th after dressage (28.2): 3.31pm local time (2.31pm UK time)

The 2019 title holder, Tom McEwen, and CHF Cooliser, 20th after dressage (29.6): 3.40pm local time (2.40pm UK time)

Brazil’s Carlos Parro and Calcourt Landline, equal eighth after dressage (27.2): 3.45pm local time (2.45pm UK time)

New Zealand’s Jonelle Price and McClaren, second after dressage (24.4): 4.03pm local time (3.03pm UK time)

Dressage leaders Tim Price and Falco for New Zealand (22.1): 4.30pm local time (3.30pm UK time)

Izzy Taylor and Fonbherna Lancer, 10th after dressage (27.3): 4.43pm local time (3.43pm UK time)

Bubby Upton and Cannavaro, seventh after dressage (27.1): 4.48pm local time (3.48pm UK time)

William Fox-Pitt and Little Fire, third after dressage (24.5): 4.57pm local time (3.57pm UK time)

View the full list of Pau Horse Trials cross-country times