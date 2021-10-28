British first-timer and former winner share overnight lead after opening day of dressage at Pau Horse Trials





A British 22-year-old CCI5* first-timer produced a spectacular top-level debut to share the overnight lead with dual winner William Fox-Pitt on the opening day of Pau Horse Trials dressage (28 October).

Ailsa Wates and the eye-catching grey Woodlands Persuasion, owned by Pip Wates and Equine Aqua Training, were the last of the 12 combinations to go on Thursday afternoon. The pair dazzled the judges to earn a score of 27.4 and take provisional joint-first place – even with what appeared to be a minor sat-nav blank by the jockey in the canter work.

Ailsa, who is in her first year in the senior ranks, and the 16-year-old Cevin Z gelding were trending around the 24 mark for their early trot movements and also showed some lovely uphill canter work to earn their place at the top of the leaderboard.

The pair are on the same score as William and the first of his two rides, Oratorio. The 12-year-old gelding, owned by the Oratorio Syndicate, is by Oslo, who William rode to victory in the 2011 event.

The pair floated through the trot work, setting the tone for their quality test which earned them a strong smattering of eights throughout. The extended canter was a real highlight, punching off the ground along the long side of Pau’s sunbaked arena. There was one expensive mistake in the second flying change, dropping the marks from sevens and eights to fours and fives. But even with that blip, the overall calibre of the rest of their test propelled them into pole position.

Oliver Townend and the 13-year-old gelding Ridire Dorcha, owned by Sophie Adams, were the first combination into the arena and set the bar high with a classy test. The pair held their lead until William’s test and now hold provisional third overnight on a score of 27.8.

Their performance marked Oliver’s 70th five-star start since 2008, edging closer to the record 74 held by Andrew Nicholson.

The Irish-bred gelding, by Limmerick, was produced to four-star by Oliver and bought by Sophie in 2019. He has been campaigned by his Australian owner/rider in recent seasons, with Oliver taking up the reins on the gelding in competition again in September this year.

Pau Horse Trials dressage: Brits on song

It has been a strong start for the Brits, who hold the top five places after day one. Five-star first-timers Bubby Upton and her young rider Europeans individual silver and team gold medal-winning partner Cola, owned by her mother Rachel, complete the top four at this stage on a score of 28.5.

Izzy Taylor and her first ride, Sarah Van Vegchel’s 10-year-old bay mare Ringwood Madras, hold fifth on 31.2. Ireland’s Joseph Murphy and the grey Carpalano son, Calmaro, are the highest-placed non-British combination in provisional sixth (31.5).

Two riders from the home side were in action this afternoon. Florian Ganneval (Blue Bird De Beaufour) and Cyrielle Lefevre (Armanjo Serosah) both made their five-star debuts and hold seventh and eighth places respectively, on scores of 33.4 and 33.5.

The remaining 34 contenders will contest their dressage tests tomorrow (Friday, 29 October).

View the full results from the opening day of Pau Horse trials dressage

