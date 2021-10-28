Pau Horse Trials dressage times released: find out when the Brits and favourites will ride





World number one Oliver Townend is confirmed as trailblazer on the release of the Pau Horse Trials dressage times.

The Olympic team gold medal-winner has two rides in the French five-star and will kick-off the competition aboard Sophie Adams’ Ridire Dorcha at 3.30pm today local time (2.30pm British time).

Pau Horse Trials’ dressage times are split over two days, with the first 12 combinations starting their campaigns this afternoon (Thursday, 28 October). The remaining 34 contenders will make their appearances between the white boards from 10am local time (9am British time) tomorrow).

Nine Brits are in action on the opening day, including dual Pau CCI5* winner William Fox-Pitt on the first of his two rides (Oratorio). Ireland’s Joseph Murphy (Calmaro) and two French riders, Florian Ganneval (Blue Bird De Beaufour) and Cyrielle Lefevre (Armanjo Serosah) complete the first day dozen.

The first combination into the arena on Friday (29 October) will be Sidney Dufresne and Swing De Perdriat at 10am local time (9am British time).

The 14 British riders competing on day two include three former Pau winners – defending champion Laura Collett, 2019 victor Tom McEwen, plus 2011 and 2013 winner William Fox-Pitt on his second ride.

Ireland’s Joseph Murphy and Gorsehill Pearl will be last to go, entering at A at 4.33pm local time (3.33pm British time) on Friday.

Pau Horse Trials dressage times: former winners, Olympians and hot contenders – find out when your favourites will start

Thursday (28 October)

Oliver Townend and Ridire Dorcha: 3.30pm local time (2.30pm British time)

Bubby Upton and Cola: 3.44pm local time (2.44pm British time)

William Fox-Pitt and Oratorio: 3.58pm local time (2.48pm British time)

Friday (29 October)

French combination Maxime Livio and Vitorio Du Montet: 10.35am local time (9.35am British time)

Australia’s Hazel Shannon and Willingapark Clifford: 10.42am local time (9.42am British time)

US rider Liz Halliday-Sharp and Cooley Quicksilver: 11.23am local time (10.23am British time)

Ireland’s Cathal Daniels and Rioghan Rua: 11.30am local time (10.30am British time)

Tina Cook and Billy The Red: 11.37am local time (10.37am British time)

Laura Collett and Dacapo: 2pm local time (1pm British time)

Tom McEwen and CHF Cooliser: 2.14pm local time (1.14pm British time)

New Zealand’s Jonelle Price and McClaren: 2.42pm local time (1.42pm British time)

New Zealand’s Tim Price and Falco: 3.34pm local time (2.34pm British time)

Alex Bragg and King Of The Mill: 3.41pm local time (2.41pm British time)

Oliver Townend and MHS King Joules: 3.58pm local time (2.58pm British time)

Bubby Upton and Cannavaro: 4.12pm local time (3.12pm British time)

William Fox-Pitt and Little Fire: 4.26pm local time (3.26pm British time)

View the full list of Pau Horse Trials dressage start times

