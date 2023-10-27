Pau Horse Trials cross-country: find out when Tom McEwen, Pippa Funnell and others start





The Pau Horse Trials cross-country times for tomorrow’s (28 October) five-star action have been released.

New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell and Cooley Lafitte are the pathfinders and will set off out of the start box at 11.30am local time (10.30am British time).

Following this, combinations will start at five-minute intervals, with the next to go Tom Rowland, with his first ride KND Steel Pulse.

Pau Horse Trials cross-country times: the top 15

Full times

