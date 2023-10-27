Pau Horse Trials cross-country: find out when Tom McEwen, Pippa Funnell and others start

The Pau Horse Trials cross-country times for tomorrow’s (28 October) five-star action have been released.
New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell and Cooley Lafitte are the pathfinders and will set off out of the start box at 11.30am local time (10.30am British time).
Following this, combinations will start at five-minute intervals, with the next to go Tom Rowland, with his first ride KND Steel Pulse.
Pau Horse Trials cross-country times: the top 15
- Ros Canter and Pencos Crown Jewel (eighth): 11.40am local time (10.40am British time)
- Tim Price and Viscount Viktor (sixth): 11.45am local time (10.45am British time)
- Pippa Funnell and Billy Walk On (equal 1oth): noon local time (11.00am British time)
- Muzi Pottinger and Just Kidding (15th): 12.05pm local time (11.05am British time)
- Piggy March and Coolparks Sarco (seventh): 12.55pm local time (11.55am British time)
- Nadja Minder and Toblerone (14th): 1.05pm local time (12.05pm British time)
- Tom McEwen and JL Dublin (first): 1.30pm local time (12.30pm British time)
- Phillip Dutton and Z (12th): 1.50pm local time (12.50pm British time)
- Lea Siegl and DSP Fighting Line (equal 10th): 1.55pm local time (1.55pm British time)
- Oliver Townend and Tregilder (fifth): 2.15pm local time (1.15pm British time)
- Samantha Lissington and Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ (ninth): 2.25pm local time (1.25pm British time)
- Jesse Cambpell and Diachello (fourth): 3.35pm local time (2.35pm British time)
- Ros Canter and Izilot DHI (second): 3.45pm local time (2.45pm British time)
- Jonelle Price and Hiarado (13th): 4.00pm local time (3.00pm British time)
- Pippa Funnell and MCS Maverick (third): 4.05pm local time (3.05pm British time)
Full times
How to watch Pau Horse Trials
