Defending champion heads stellar line-up for only five-star of 2020

A total of 62 horses are entered to line up for the only five-star of the year, with the entries for Pau 2020 (21-25 October) revealed today.

Britain has the largest contingent heading to the French flagship event, with 25 horses on the start list. The Team GB attack is headed by the defending champions, Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser.

Among other exciting British starters are Laura Collett’s top two horses Mr Bass and London 52, Oliver Townend’s experienced MHS King Joules, Kitty King’s 2019 European Championships ride Vendredi Biats, Piggy French’s 2019 Blenheim winner Brookfield Inocent, Emilie Chandler’s Blair 2019 CCI4*-L winner Gortfadda Diamond and Nicola Wilson’s 2017 European individual bronze medallist Bulana.

Rosa Onslow, Richard Coney, David Doel, Sarah Bullimore and Alex Bragg all join Laura in having two rides, with Sarah’s Reve Du Rouet and Alex’s Zagreb among the most experienced horses in the field – and both have recorded good results at Pau previously; with Reve Du Rouet came second in 2017 and Zagreb has recorded three top-five finishes.

Ros Canter’s ride Zenshera is also a Pau specialist, having been fifth at the past two runnings, and Tom Crisp’s Liberty And Glory was sixth at the event in 2018.

Izzy Taylor’s up-and-coming Artful Trinity, Yasmin Ingham (Rehy DJ), Nicholas Lucey (Kroon Leader), Hector Payne (Dynasty) and Katie Preston (Templar Justice) round out the British contingent.

The home side field 12 horses for 11 riders, including Utrillo Du Halage for the vastly experienced former European champion Jean Lou Bigot and two horses – Vegas Des Boursons and Vitorio Du Montet – for the 2016 Pau winner Maxime Livio.

Australia’s four entries include two rides for Kevin McNab (Scuderia 1918 A Best Friend and Scuderia Don Quidam) and one for Chris Burton (Graf Liberty).

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The top German names are absent from the start list, but four up-and-coming horses who impressed at last year’s European Championships come forward in Viamant Du Matz for 2014 world champion Sandra Auffarth, FRH Butts Avondale for Anna Siemer (who has a second ride in Betel’s Bella), DSP Quintana P for Anna-Katharina Vogel and Carjatan S for Christoph Wahler.

Tim and Jonelle Price have six of the eight New Zealand horses between them and plenty of victory chances, with Jonelle set to start on Faerie Dianimo and Grovine De Reve and Tim holding entries for Bango, Ringwood Sky Boy, Wesko and Xavier Faer.

Two Irish pairs plan to make the trip to France. Aidan Keogh is entered on Pride Of Tredstep and Austin O’Connor makes the list with Colorado Blue.

The team at Pau is planning to welcome a limited number of masked spectators to watch the action.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find out more about getting the magazine delivered to your door every week.