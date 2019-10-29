14 pictures we love from Pau as we bid goodbye to the European eventing season

While the British eventing season squelched off into a slightly mud-stained sunset last weekend, those riders at Pau CCI5* (24-27 October) had better weather for their 2019 farewell, with glorious sunshine. Well, you know, it’s the south of France, darling.

Because we couldn’t resist a look at Pau’s autumnal colours, sleek horses and fearsome fences, here at 14 pictures we loved from the final European five-star of the season…

Look at that extension! Chris Burton piloted Quality Purdey into second place in the final reckonings, from sixth after dressage.

Fellow Australian Kevin McNab closed out the competition in seventh place with Scuderia 1918 Don Quid, seen here jumping a luscious hedge.

Shane Rose thanks Virgil, who had a difficult build-up to the event after travelling to France from Australia, but gave his all to claim third.

“I’m trying so hard I‘m crossing my legs, Mum…” More Inspiration impresses with 12th place under Canada’s Holly Jacks.

What a smartie pants! Alex Bragg presents Zagreb, who finished fourth, his third top-five finish at this event.

Ros Canter continues her epic comeback after the birth of her daughter Ziggy by piloting Zenshera into fifth place.

Ginny Howe bounces back from a fall at Burghley with 18th place for Britain on Undalgo De Windsor.

Who’s that cheeky chappie? Eventual winner Tom McEwen takes the microphone after his leading dressage test.

Tom and Toledo De Kerser confirm their victory with a showjumping clear over Pau’s colourful photos.

Because we all love Wesko… there was no fairytale for Tim Price’s ride, who was a five-star winner before he had two seasons on the sidelines, this weekend as he returned to the top level. A fall across country when he tripped in the final water put paid to his chances.

It takes a village. Connections celebrate Toledo De Kerser’s victory.

Andreas Dibowski’s ride FRH Butts Avedon —a European team gold medallist for Germany in 2013 — bows out of the sport at the age of 16. He finished eighth in his final competition.

What a reach! Ascona M puts her all into her round with Tim Price and goes on to finish sixth.

Pictures by Libby Law Photography

