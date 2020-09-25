2020’s only five-star event to go ahead with limited masked spectators

The only five-star event of 2020 will go ahead next month, with spectators, the relevant local authority has confirmed.

Pau announced today (25 September) that the CCI5*, and the singles World Cup driving, would run as planned from 21 to 25 October.

Proposals for “managing the influx of visitors” have been approved by the Prefecture des Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

Spectators will be allowed on to the site, with a maximum of 5,000 in the event arenas and the shopping village at any time. On the Friday, for the carriage-driving marathon, and the cross-country on Saturday, spectators who are not in either of the above areas may walk alongside the 6.5km cross-country course. Visitors must wear face coverings at all times, everywhere on the site.

“So, masks at the ready then, to come and support this year’s event and, by doing so, the different equestrian and eventing disciplines that have borne the brunt of the crisis this year,” a spokesman for the event said.

Event president Pascal Sayous added: “A big thank you to our institutional partners and our exhibitors, who have faith in us and have stepped up once again to support the event this year.

“A special mention goes to all the volunteers from Pau Events – both the youngsters and those who have seen many an edition go by – who are still there to pitch in and help.

“Together, we are going to make this event a wonderful celebration to showcase the 30th edition.”

All health regulations will be published on the event’s mobile app.

