‘The best chance to change the law’: inquiry into fireworks law launched

An inquiry into fireworks legislation launched by the govenrment’s parliamentary petitions committee could be “the best chance we’ve had to change the law”.

The move comes after close to 750,000 people signed petitions expressing concern about fireworks through the petition.parkiament.uk site over the past three years.

The committee is asking those who have previously signed petitions to share their views via an online survey, which closes on 26 March www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TS5AK/

It will also gather formal evidence from relevant public bodies and fireworks experts.

One of the cases it will be considering is the call for a ban on public sale and use.

“The petitions system has provided hundreds of thousands of people with a way to voice their views about fireworks,” said Helen Jones MP, chair of the petitions committee.

“Through the scores of petitions we have received on this it is clear that public feeling about fireworks is very strong, and there is a real need to scrutinise the current laws.

“The government believes the rules on fireworks are effective, but the law hasn’t been looked at for some time.

“We want to make sure the law and rules strike the right balance between respecting traditions, allowing the enjoyment of fireworks and protecting people, animals and property.”

Horse owner Julie Doorne, who has launched several petitions that have led to parliamentary debates, welcomed the news.

“This has got to be the best chance we have had so far to get a change in firework law,” she told H&H.

“I hope everyone who has ever signed a petition regarding fireworks, whatever change they would like, will complete the survey and send in a submission.”

Ms Doorne’s current petition, on change.org, is lobbying the Office for Product Safety and Standards to review firework rules. It has so far received more than 370,000 signatures.

The committee is also inviting written submissions by 5pm on 8 April, which can be found here www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/petitions-committee/inquiries/parliament-2017/fireworks-inquiry-17-19/

