A horse found in agony due to a 25cm bramble lodged in his mouth has started a new life at Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

Boris, a 16-year-old cob, was found “in a terrible state” in an Essex field and was unable to eat due to the thorny stick wedged in the soft tissue under his tongue.

He was assessed as having a body condition score of 0 to 0.5 out of five and was taken to House and Jackson Veterinary Clinic where the stick was removed and his mouth cleaned.

No owner has come forward to claim Boris, so Redwings has offered him a “safe forever home” at its Norfolk base.

Redwings’ senior field officer Jo Franklin said Boris was in “absolute agony” when she first saw him.

“He wouldn’t open his mouth at first, even to take a slice of apple, but then he allowed me just enough of a glimpse to see the stick — it was like he was desperately asking for help,” she said.

“I usually try not to get upset, but to see a horse in so much pain was heartbreaking.

“The fact that this type of awful situation can so easily be prevented by regularly checking your horse makes it that much worse.

“At the end of that day, I left the veterinary clinic with Boris in a warm stable, chewing away on some soft feed, and I thought, ‘this is why I do what I do’.”

She added he will “never lack for love and care for the rest of his life”.

An RSPCA spokesman added the charity is “delighted” to hear Boris is on the mend.

“When our officer and Redwings found him he was in a terrible state and we are pleased that he is now on the road to recovery and has found a forever home with Redwings,” he said.

