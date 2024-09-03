{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Paris Paralympics individual grade IV & V dressage times: when does Sophie Wells ride?

Oscar Williams

    • The Paris Paralympics dressage times for Wednesday’s (4 September) grade IV and V individual tests are now available. It’ll be the second day of competition, with the individual tests for grade I, II and III having taken place today (3 September).

    Britain’s Natasha Baker and Dawn Chorus won bronze in the grade III, the USA’s Rebecca Hart and Floratina won gold, and the Netherlands’ Rixt van der Horst and Royal Fonq took silver.

    Georgia Wilson and Sakura also won bronze in the grade II. Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes were the runaway winners for the USA, while Denmark’s Katrine Kristensen and Goerklintgaards Quater won silver.

    Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg were sixth in the grade I. Latvia’s Rihard Snikus and King Of The Dance won gold, Roxanne Trunnell took silver on Fan Tastico H for the USA and Italy’s Sara Morganti and Mariebelle won bronze.

    The top eight combinations from each grade qualify for Saturday’s (7 September) freestyle, meaning all the British combinations have made it through. However, Ireland’s Micheal Murphy, who placed ninth in grade I, as well as Kate Kerr-Horan and Jessica McKenna, who finished ninth and 10th in grade III, have not qualified.

    The competition restarts with the Netherland’s Sanne Voets and Demantur in grade IV at 10am local time (9am British time).

    Britain will just have Sophie Wells and her European bronze medallist LJT Egebjerggards Samoa – who replaced Sophie’s first choice Don Cara M – competing tomorrow. Sophie will ride at 3.02pm local time (2.02pm British time) in grade V.

    Who else should you look out for?

    • The Netherland’s Demi Haerkens and Daula at 10.27am local time (9.27am British time) in grade IV
    • The USA’s Kate Shoemaker and Vianne at 11.58am local time (10.58am British time) in grade IV
    • Belgium’s Michele George and Best Of 8 at 1.49pm local time (12.49pm British time) in grade V
    • Ireland’s Sarah Slattery and Savona at 2.35pm local time (1.35pm British time) in grade V

    Paralympics dressage times – complete list of grade IV & V individual tests

    • The full times are listed below.

    Oscar Williams
    Oscar Williams

    H&H dressage and sport horse editor
    Oscar graduated from York St John University with a master's degree in Literature in 2021 and joined Horse & Hound in October 2023. Oscar worked for top dressage rider Emile Faurie for four years after finishing an equine management course at college. Under Emile's tutelage, Oscar competed at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelled with Emile's horses to CDIs at Aachen, Vidauban, Saumur and Achlieiten. Oscar continues to compete in dressage, alongside his day job.
    Oscar Williams

