



Sophie Wells and LJT Egebjerggards Samoa (“Diana”) won their second individual bronze medal of the Paris Paralympics, scoring 75.45% in the grade V freestyle.

The indomitable Michele George won gold on Best Of 8 with 81.47% for Belgium – her eighth Paralympic gold, and fourth successive freestyle title – while Germany’s Regine Mispelkamp took silver with 80.1% on Highlander Delights.

Brazil’s Rodolpho Riskalla and Denzel were late withdrawals at this morning’s trot up, which opened up a spot for Ireland’s Sarah Slattery who scored 71.76% to finish seventh.

“I’m so pleased,” Sophie said, as she huddled under a tree in the mixed zone to escape the oncoming rain and watch Regine’s test.

“I finished the test and I thought ‘I couldn’t have asked any more from her’.

“The first simple changes weren’t perfect but we didn’t have a horrendous error like yesterday.”

Riding to the same music from Romeo and Juliet which Sophie used at last summer’s Europeans, the pair had a host of highlights.

Their voltes, half passes and brave medium canter lines back towards the main grandstand were their standout movements.

Diana – who was beautifully turned out by travelling groom Beth Revill – shone, and looks to have a huge career ahead of her.

“It’s a simple floor plan because she doesn’t need something complicated at this stage in her career,” Sophie explained.

The pair included all the compulsory movements, but Sophie added that she was keen not to overextend Diana by chasing a high degree of difficulty.

“We thought we’d go simple and basic and hope it’s enough for now – she has another floor plan of music but I didn’t want to do it a Paralympic Games.

“I believe in this horse so much and I’m chuffed to bits with her. It was amazing to ride in the arena again, I went in and thought ‘this is the last time, so I want to enjoy it’.”

Her bronze medal brings Sophie’s championship medal collection up to a remarkable 40. As she reflected on her Paris experience, the tears that her friend and colleague Erin Orford – who also put together Sophie’s music – has been trying to get from her all week flowed freely.

“I’m really proud,” she said, “I’m proud that my family and friends are here, and they got to see it to.

“Oh I don’t know what’s wrong with me, I think it’s raining inside my hat!”

