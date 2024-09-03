



Rihards Snikus made history at the Paris Paralympics today (3 September) when he won Latvia’s first equestrian Paralympic gold medal.

Rihards – who moonlights as a DJ – and his aptly named 16-year-old gelding King of the Dance scored 79.18% to top the individual Grade I contest.

Rihards’ team were “very happy” with the test.

“It was a really beautiful performance,” said Darja Tihomriova, speaking on behalf of Rihards. “We were worried about the technical elements, but I think it was one of their best performances, and a great result.”

Rihards and King of the Dance have been together since 2016 and Darja said the gelding is “an excellent partner” to Rihards.

“They know each other very well, and have come a long way together from the beginning to the gold,” she said.

“We love this horse. He is brilliant, and a horse you get once in your life. He’s a great personality, so we are very lucky to have him – and very lucky that we have his owner, Irina Andrusa. For para dressage we should remember that usually they are not our horses, so it’s thanks to the owners, and our owner is great.”

Rihards and King of Dance won two silver individual medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and he was determined to go one better this year. Tokyo double individual gold medallist Roxanne Trunnell of the United States had to settle for silver this time round, with Fan Tastico, on 78.00%. Italy’s Sara Morganti and Mariebell scored 74.63% to take the bronze. Britain’s Mari Akhurst-Durward finished sixth with Athene Lindebjerg on 71.79%.

“After Tokyo we came home and said, ‘Ok, next time gold,” said Darja. “Of course, we know that Roxanne is very good. We followed her results through this year. But we also know that we are very good.”

Darja said Rihards’ historic gold medal is “great for para sports in general”.

“It shows that it’s not only classical sports like athletes and cycling, equestrian is also a sport for people with disabilities. They can show how strong they are, how well they can ride, and the wonderful techniques. It’s great to show that you have no limit.”

Rihards and King of Dance will be hoping to make it double gold when they compete in the individual freestyle on Saturday (7 September).

