



British Paralympic gold medal-winning horse Don Cara M (pictured, top) has been ruled out of Paris, so Sophie Wells will instead partner rising star Egebjerggards Samoa at next month’s Games (3 to 8 7eptember).

Sophie and Don Cara M (Donnie), owned by Rowland Kinch, helped Britain to team gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, where they also bagged grade V individual bronze. It was announced today (19 August) that the 15-year-old gelding will not compete in Paris owing to “a minor veterinary issue”.

He will be replaced on the British squad by Sophie’s direct reserve ride Egebjerggards Samoa, an eight-year-old mare owned by The Lady Joseph Trust.

This elegant Blue Hors St Schufro daughter wowed on her championship debut as at the 2023 Europeans. Although she was relatively green – as expected at only seven years old – she showed enormous potential in her performances as she scooped freestyle and team bronze. She has continued to impress on outings this year, including a massive new freestyle personal best of +82% at Wellington in June. Sophie has been preparing both horses in tandem.

“While this is only a minor veterinary issue, horse welfare is always our top priority and therefore it’s not in Donnie’s best interest to compete in Paris. We’d like to thank his owner, Rowland Kinch, for his unwavering support through this process,” said British Equestrian para dressage performance manager Georgina Sharples.

“The talented Egebjerggards Samoa (Diana) will now make her Paralympic debut. It is a fortunate position to be in that, in Donnie and Diana, we have two of the best Grade V horses in the world and I look forward to seeing Diana step into that amazing arena at Versailles.”

Paris will be Sophie’s fourth Paralympic Games. British horses and riders will shortly be travelling to their UK prep camp, before travelling to Paris on 29 August.

