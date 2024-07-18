



The British Paralympic dressage team for Paris 2024 has been announced, with Games debutant and current world number one Mari Durward-Akhurst selected alongside Georgia Wilson plus team stalwarts Natasha Baker and Sophie Wells.

It’s not yet been revealed which three riders will be part of the team who contest the team medals, but all four will ride the individual test (grand prix A), which determines the first set of individual medals. The top eight from each grade in the individual test will also contest the freestyle for a second medal opportunity.

Britain has won team gold at every Paralympic Games since the discipline joined the programme. Natasha and Sophie were part of the gold-medal-winning team in Tokyo and both will ride the same horses they did then.

Sophie, riding at her fourth Games, will be on Don Cara M, with whom she also won individual bronze and silver at the 2022 World Championships and individual silver in Tokyo.

Natasha will also be competing at her fourth Games and will be riding Keystone Dawn Chorus. It’ll be an emotional occasion for Natasha who returned to riding a year ago after the birth of her son and only returned to competition in May this year.

Georgia will be riding Sakura, who she won two bronze medals (individual and freestyle) with on her Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

Mari will be riding the super-experienced Athene Lindebjerg who won three gold medals at the Rio Games with Sophie Christiansen.

Para equestrian’s team leader, Georgina Sharples, said: “It’s been a very strong campaign for all the British combinations aiming for the Games this year and they certainly didn’t make this an easy decision for the selection panel.

“However, I must offer my congratulations to Mari, Georgia, Natasha and Sophie for being the chosen four and the achievements that lead them to this point.

“There’s a great balance of experience and potential between our four athletes, and I look forward to seeing what they can achieve when we reach Versailles. The competition from other nations has never been fiercer, but we go to Paris with every intention of challenging for podium placings and hopefully we can do everyone proud.”

British Paralympic dressage team for Paris 2024

Grade I

Mari Durward-Akhurst with 17-year-old Athene Lindebjerg

Owner: Diane Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Rob Waine

Breeders: Mr and Mrs Bech

Breeding: by Gribaldi, out of a mare by Alberte Lindebjerg

Grade II

Georgia Wilson with 10-year-old Sakura

Owners: rider, and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson

Breeder: G Eilberg

Breeding: by Supertramp, out of a mare by Rockstar

Grade III

Natasha Baker with 13-year-old Keystone Dawn Chorus

Owners: Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, and Natasha’s parents Phil and Lorraine Baker

Breeder: S Lavendera

Breeding: by Dimaggio, out of a mare by Escudo

Grade V

Sophie Wells with 15-year-old Don Cara M

Owner: Rowland Kinch

Breeder: HM Melis

Breeding: by Don Jovi, out of a mare by Rafurstinels

