Paralympic dressage results: the full rundown of medallists and qualifiers from Tokyo





The Tokyo Paralympics is now underway, and the Paralympic dressage results are coming thick and fast, with equestrian athletes from 27 nations contesting the individual, team and freestyle competitions from 26-30 August.

Find the Paralympic dressage results from across the five equestrian grades, as well as those individuals who have qualified for the final day’s freestyle to music. Keep checking back over the course of the Paralympics as the dressage results here will be updated after each day of action.

Grade II individual

Gold – Lee Pearson on Breezer GBR (76.265%)

Silver – Pepo Puch on Sailor’s Blue AUT (73.441%)

Bronze – Georgia Wilson on Sakura GBR (72.765%)

Additional combinations qualified for grade II freestyle:

Heidemarie Dresing on La Boum 20 GER (72.294%)

Beatrice da Lavalette on Clarc USA (70.265%)

Katrine Kristensen on Welldone Dallas DEN (69.794%)

Mitsuhide Miyaji on Charmander JPN (66.824%)

Luliia Poliakova on Romina Power RPC (66.824%)

Grade IV individual

Gold – Sanne Voets on Demantur NED (76.585%)

Silver – Rodolpho Riskalla on Don Henrico BRA (74.659%)

Bronze – Manon Claeys on San Dior 2 BEL (72.853%)

Additional combinations qualified for grade IV freestyle:

Louise Etzner Jakobsson on Goldstrike BJ SWE (72.634%)

Susanne Jensby Sunesen on Leeds DEN (71.976%)

Saskia Deutz on Soyala GER (70.975%)

Kate Shoemaker on Solitaer 40 USA (70.854%)

Philippa Johnson-Dwyer on Just In Time RSA (69.78%)

Grade V individual

Gold – Michele George on Best Of 8 BEL (76.524%)

Silver – Sophie Wells on Don Cara M GBR (74.405%)

Bronze – Frank Hosmar on Alphaville NED (73.405%)

Additional combinations qualified for grade V freestyle:

Regine Mispelkamp on Highlanders Delights GER (73.191%)

Natalia Martianova on Quinta RPC (71.405%)

Lena Malstrom on Fabulous Fidelie SWE (69.833%)

Kevin van Ham on Eros Van Ons Heem BEL (69.357%)

Amelia White on Genius 60 AUS (69.238%)

