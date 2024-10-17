



British-bred On Cue retires

Boyd Martin’s 18-year-old five-star partner On Cue will no longer be acting as pathfinder at this week’s Maryland 5 Star following the decision to retire her from top-level eventing. On Cue was bred in Yorkshire, from the “On” dynasty raised by Alyse Clancey and her daughter Jolyse Bell-Syer (née Clancey). Boyd started competing On Cue in 2017 and she won six times internationally, including at the first five-star held at Maryland in 2021. Boyd said: “While she feels happy and healthy, I felt she was starting to struggle in her final gallops and jump schools. I am incredibly proud of everything On Cue and I have accomplished together.”

Place your votes now!

The shortlists have been revealed and voting for the Horse & Hound Awards 2024 is now open! Equestrian fans have only one week to cast their votes to chose who will win the 13 awards that will be decided by public vote. H&H Editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “It was a particularly tough task for the judging panel to narrow down each category to just four shortlisted individuals, horses or teams, such was the calibre of nominations this year and the standard of performances and care from so many in the horse world.”

Farewell Contendro I

Top sport horse sire Contendro I, whose progeny have contested Olympic Games in all three disciplines and include Paris 2024 eventing champion FischerChipmunk FRH, has died aged 27. The Holsteiner stallion, by the great Contender, headed the world eventing stallion rankings multiple times and also featured among the leading showjumping and dressage sire lists. A tribute from owners Groupe France Élevage said: “Behind this astonishing record there was an extremely endearing horse, of a rare kindness and sensitivity that left its mark on the people who pampered him every day.”

