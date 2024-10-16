Final farewell to top stallion remembered for his ‘kindness’





Top sport horse sire Contendro I, whose progeny have contested Olympic Games in all three disciplines and include Paris 2024 eventing champion FischerChipmunk FRH, has died aged 27.

The Holsteiner stallion, by the great Contender, headed the world eventing stallion rankings multiple times and also featured among the leading showjumping and dressage sire lists.

FischerChipmunk FRH, piloted by Germany’s Michael Jung to Olympic and five-star glory, is his best-known eventing offspring. He counts Christian Ahlmann’s 2014 Aachen grand prix winner Codex One, Harry Charles’s 2021 London grand prix and World Cup victor Borsato, and Andrews Azcarraga’s Paris Olympic campaigner Contendros 2 among his talented showjumping progeny.

His offspring in the dressage world include Isobel Wessels’ international grand prix horse Chagall, Henri Ruoste’s championship contender Kontestro DB, who competed at Tokyo Olympics and 2021 Europeans, and Stella Hagelstam’s 2014 World Equestrian Games ride Chopin III.

He also sired Contendros Bube, the father of CCI5* winner Charly Van Ter Heiden.

“Having arrived in France 12 years ago, he leaves behind a large number of high-quality descendants which have allowed him to be uninterruptedly among the best sires of young horses, in addition to his regularity in the lists of international winners,” said a tribute from owners Groupe France Élevage, adding that Contendro “left his mark” in Germany before continuing to do so in France.

“Behind this astonishing record there was an extremely endearing horse, of a rare kindness and sensitivity that left its mark on the people who pampered him every day.”

The tribute added that there is frozen semen available, meaning Contendro I will continue to “leave a lasting mark on history”.

“Breeding is a long process and we can believe that very good times are still to come with his production while keeping in a corner of our mind the pride of having crossed and cared for their champion father,” it said.

“Between two mouthfuls of grass in his paddock and following a cardiac arrest, he left on 7 October as he had lived: with elegance.”

