



Rising star beats his peers on father’s home-bred stallion

Charlie Barker may only be 12 years old, but the son of professional showjumper Paul Barker is certainly proving to be a chip off the old block. Charlie piloted Paul’s home-bred 13-year-old stallion Green Grass to win the winter children-on-horses final at Arena UK (21-24 March) in tremendous style.

“Charlie started riding Green Grass in November and he’s ticked away over the winter with him,” said Paul. “He jumped one 1.30m with him at Stainsby Grange last week but this is the first time he’s gone properly against the clock.”

Paul won the 1.35m title at last year’s British Showjumping Spring Championships, but he may find his days with Green Grass numbered if Charlie has his way.

“He’s pretty easy for a stallion and gives me a good feeling, I’m pinching the ride now!” said Charlie.

“I don’t know why people think it’s odd someone of nearly 85 is doing what I’m doing!”

Hats off to Judy Nolan, who is aiming for the British Dressage (BD) national championships this year, mucks out every day, drives to shows and is always hoping to improve – as she approaches her 85th birthday this summer. Having ridden all her life, spending much of her life involved in showing, she switched to dressage when she was about 65.

After catching Covid, Judy has to pick and choose her tests as she struggles with her breathing if there is “loads and loads of canter” without a break. But her goal is the Area Festivals – and she has no intention of stopping. “As everyone tells me, there are so many people of my age not doing anything and sitting in nursing homes, so shut up and get on with it!” she said.

Why riders love working equitation

Combining the precision of dressage with obstacle navigation and, at higher levels, cattle handling, working equitation is a discipline deeply rooted in the traditions of European ranch and fieldwork. It developed into a formalised sport in 1996, and today it’s one of the fastest-growing equestrian disciplines, so why do people love it so much?

“It’s definitely doable for anyone,” says Lynne Macleod, who took up working equitation nine years ago and last summer was Britain’s sole representative at the European Championships in the Czech Republic.

“I just became totally hooked on how fun and versatile the sport was and how it rewarded harmony and partnership above everything else. It’s all about the training, so if you’re ever a bit disillusioned with dressage, or your horse doesn’t quite have the big paces to score high 70s, come and give it a go – I challenge you not to love it.”

