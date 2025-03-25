Resourceful police officers came to the rescue of a donkey and drivers by bribing the former with his favourite sweets.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said the donkey, whom officers from the Bloxwich station nicknamed Ned, was causing issues for motorists in the Beechdale estate in Walsall, after he escaped from his field on the evening of 27 February.
“Officers managed to bring the donkey, who they have affectionately named Ned, under control after bribing him with mints,” the spokesperson said. “They then trotted him back to his field and helped to mend a fence to stop him escaping again.”
Sergeant Chris Beards, response supervisor at Bloxwich, said the donkey was a “cheeky one”, who had escaped from his field in the past.
“He was causing a nuisance on the roads for motorists so my officers had to find him and take him back to his field,” he said. “He loves mints and once he had chomped down on one he was braying for more and was happy to come back with us.
“We took him back to his field and although we couldn’t locate his owner, we made sure the fence was secure so he couldn’t get out again.”
