‘A horse walked into a bar’: 7 times horses have been caught in places they shouldn’t be

Staff at a pub in the New Forest got a huge surprise last month when one of the Forest ponies strolled in through the door. Martin Barrett, landlord of The Oak in Lyndhurst, and barmaid Lizzy Peeling were preparing for the second sitting of Sunday lunch when they had an unexpected visitor. Fortunately Lizzy had spent time working with horses, so knew how to handle the situation — even when the cheeky equine returned with some of his mates!

Pedestrians were surprised to see a pony entering a bar in Birkenhead town centre in May 2016. The skewbald cob was caught on camera in the doorway of Moodz bar. The picture was taken by Holly Louisa Croall, who shared the bizarre sighting on her Facebook page, and it received thousands of shares on social media.

In October 2014, a horse got out of its field and, to the huge surprise of security staff, walked into Cheshire police’s headquarters in Winsford. CCTV footage showed the bold coloured pony walking in through the two pairs of automatic glass doors into the station. It paid no attention to an individual trying to shoo it away and later the footage shows the pony calmly walking back out, as a member of the police force pats it around its withers. A runaway racehorse ends up in French bar… A loose racehorse scattered customers when she charged through a French bar last month. The filly, who was uninjured in the drama, was caught on the café’s CCTV as she sent diners fleeing. The horse’s trainer, Jean-Marie Béguigné, told Ouest France newspaper that the mare’s rider had fallen off en route to the gallops less than a mile from the Le Chantilly bar. The mare then made the short trip to the bar, entering through an open door and cantering through the chairs and tables, before turning around and exiting the same way she came in. The filly could also be seen trying to kick away her saddle, which had slipped back. she was later caught in the car park.

International driver, judge and the chef d’equipe for the Belgian driving team Mark Wentein has a particularly trusting relationship with his old Welsh cob Lucky. The horse goes with Mark most places, including once on stage for a play his daughter was in, his sitting room on another occasion and often they stop by at the pub Mark owns and Lucky watches while Mark pulls a pint.