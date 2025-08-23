Bella Hadid’s earliest scent memory is ‘horse poop’ – here are five more horse smells you couldn’t forget if you tried





If you’re an equestrian, there are certain horse smells that are simply unforgettable – for better or worse.

Not even the glitziest and most glamourous are immune, either. Speaking to Glamour on the launch of her new fragrance, model and lifelong horse girl Bella Hadid revealed her first scent memory is “the barn”. More specifically, ‘horse poop’.

There’s no skirting around it, really. As long as you’re in their company, dung is one of those horse smells readily bound for the nostrils. But isn’t the whole idea of manure a signature yard scent a little, forgive me, on the nose? So ubiquitous is the stuff that it often just fades into the background, undetected once you’re immersed in your chores.

I asked around H&H HQ for the most pungent, unforgettable and, in some cases, beloved horse smells. Here’s what we came up with…

Five most iconic horse smells you’ll never forget

1. Burning hoof horn

This is such a weirdly specific horse smell that, once you’ve sniffed, you can’t un-sniff. Hard to describe but instantly recognisable, this smell is a regular feature of your life if your horse is hot shod. More specifically, every six weeks or so.

It’s always accompanied, of course, by billowing smoke and the clang of the hammer on the anvil. Perhaps, too, the taste of tea or coffee if you’ve done a drinks run for you and your farrier. An all-round sensory experience, indeed.

2. Fly spray

Head of Ecommerce Georgia Guerin contributed this one. She claims it’s not summer until you’ve smelled fly spray, and I’m sure there are plenty who’d agree. Georgia’s particular scent memory is Barrier Super Plus fly spray, which we’ve actually tested and rated H&H Approved.

Whether it’s the lemon-like scent of citronella or the pong of DEET, fly spray is a smell you won’t forget in a hurry, probably because you inadvertently end up applying a reasonable amount to yourself throughout the season.

3. Stockholm tar

Ahh, the memories. This potent-smelling hoof dressing with the texture of thick treacle has a smoky quality that’s brimming with nostalgia. Anyone who’s used it – or still does – will know it’s a unique fragrance explicitly linked to winter hoof care rituals.

4. Garlic granules

This horse smell is the ultimate love/hate stench, though perhaps quite a traditional addition to a horse’s bucket ration nowadays. Chicken Kiev, aioli, actual garlic – all these and more pale in comparison to the intense garlic aroma of the granule.

5. Horse urine

It’s got to be the more offensive and pungent of the two, right? Plus, it has an incredible ability to hang around. It clings to boots, clothes, even (God forbid) hair! Transport a stained stable rug in the boot of your car at your own risk…

There is one horse smell that’s best of all: the smell of your very own horse. There’s no better scent than the one you smell when hugging your horse and taking a big inhale.

