



If you love the precision and harmony of dressage but find yourself craving something new – something that tests your skills in a more varied, practical setting – working equitation might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Combining dressage with obstacle navigation and, at higher levels, cattle handling, working equitation is a discipline deeply rooted in the traditions of European ranch and fieldwork.

These everyday skills developed into a formalised sport in 1996, and today it’s one of the fastest-growing equestrian disciplines.

Lynne Macleod took up working equitation nine years ago and last summer was Britain’s sole representative at the European Championships in the Czech Republic. She competed on her 15.1hh Lusitano “pocket rocket”, Hermes –who’s also reached grand prix level in dressage – having crowdfunded over £3,000 to cover their travel costs.

“It’s definitely doable for anyone,” Lynne says. “I was working as an event groom before this, I wasn’t a professional, or anything special!

“I just became totally hooked on how fun and versatile the sport was and how it rewarded harmony and partnership above everything else. It’s all about the training, so if you’re ever a bit disillusioned with dressage, or your horse doesn’t quite have the big paces to score high seventies, come and give it a go – I challenge you not to love it.”

So, if you’re looking to deepen your connection with your horse, sharpen your aids and have a lot of fun along the way, it might be time to swap the boards for a bell corridor.

Bridges, bulls and dressage: how working equitation works

Working equitation has three core phases – dressage, ease of handling, and a speed test – with final placings based on overall rankings in each phase, not just raw scores.

At the higher levels, cattle penning is sometimes included as a fourth and separate test.

1. Dressage phase

This phase looks similar to traditional dressage, with a few unique twists. Riders perform a set test in a 20×40 arena, showing off their horse’s balance, rhythm and obedience. At the highest level, riders perform movements similar to small tour dressage – but with one hand on the reins, simulating the traditional use of the other hand for ranch work. It also acts as the tiebreaker if two competitors are equal on points after the final test. The tests are free to download online.

2. Ease of handling

Next up is an obstacle course designed to test precision, partnership and control. Riders navigate challenges like gates, bridges, jumps, slaloms, and barrels – many of which mimic situations a working horse might face working on a ranch. Each obstacle is scored out of 10 for accuracy, fluidity and harmony. “It’s the same obstacles, but you don’t get every obstacle at every event,” Lynne adds. “And the order can change which keeps it engaging.”

3. Speed phase

The same type of obstacles return – but this time, it’s a race against the clock. Horse and rider fly around the course, aiming for a clear and fast round.

4. Cattle phase

At the highest level of competition, there’s a fourth phase: cattle penning. Working in teams, riders separate a specific cow from the herd – which is rotated each time – and guide it into a pen. “This phase is often optional,” Lynne explains. “But there’s nothing more fun than playing cowboy at the end of a competition!”

There are ten levels of working equitation competition in Britain you can compete at, with the dressage tests and obstacles getting progressively more challenging.

Senior levels

Walk & trot

Entry-level for riders new to the sport. Dressage and ease of handling are in walk and trot only (no canter). Two hands on the reins; canter is optional in the speed phase.

Horse age: 4+

Novice

Introduces canter work and simple changes. Dressage test equivalent to British Dressage (BD) elementary level.

Horse age: 4+ | Ridden two-handed

Intermediate B (Inter B)

A step up, with optional flying changes (higher marks) or simple changes. BD medium/advanced medium level.

Horse age: 5+ | Ridden two-handed

Intermediate A (Inter A)

Pre-advanced level requiring more collection. Elements of prix st georges.

Horse age: 6+ | Ridden two-handed

Advanced

The top level requires one-handed riding (left hand only). Elements of inter I dressage work included.

Horse age: 6+

Junior levels

Junior lead rein

For under-16s, ease of handling phase only. Led by the handler, with assistance allowed. Non-competitive and all riders are awarded rosettes.

Junior B

Walk and trot only in dressage and ease of handling. Encourages confidence in young riders; canter optional in the speed phase.

Horse age: 4+ | Ridden two-handed

Junior A

Includes canter and simple changes through walk. BD elementary equivalent.

Horse age: 4+ | Ridden two-handed

Junior Team Test (16 & under)

For confident juniors performing flying changes and collected work. Equivalent to BD advanced medium.

Ridden two-handed

Young Rider Team Test (21 & under)

Young riders may choose to ride one- or two-handed (must remain consistent per phase).

Max age: 21

Tack rules and what to wear

A unique aspect of working equitation is that each nation uses its own traditional outfit. In Great Britain, riders wear tweed jackets (or black/navy jackets at permitted levels), a shirt with a tie or stock, beige or cream breeches,and dark boots. Gloves should be tan, brown or dark — white is not allowed.

Approved hard hats with a secure chin strap are mandatory, and safety vests are permitted. Whips are allowed at all levels except Advanced and Team Tests, and must not exceed 120cm.

Tack must remain the same across all three phases, except boots, which are not allowed in the dressage phase. Saddles must be English-style (dressage or general purpose) and shaped numnahs should match in colour.

Bitless bridles are allowed at all levels nationally; snaffles, Pelhams, and doubles are permitted depending on level, with correct rein configurations.

How to get started

In Britain, the sport is governed by the Association for British Working Equitation (BWE). It costs £85 per annum to become a full member, allowing you to compete in all competitions but there are cheaper memberships available for under-16s and those competing at the regional level.

“The season runs through spring and summer, ending with the national championships at Oakridge Arena (30 Oct–2 Nov)

“If you’re just starting out, I’d say head to the BWE website, find a local trainer and sign up for a clinic,” Lynne recommends. “It’s the perfect way to ease into it — you get to try the obstacles, learn the ropes, and build your confidence.”

But her message is simple: just give it a go.

“Whether you want to be competitive, have fun, or build your horse’s confidence so they’re less spooky at Area Festivals — there’s something in it for everyone, whatever level you’re riding at and whatever type of horse you’re on.

“We had a cob with a fabulous moustache at a recent clinic,” she laughs. “He might not have scored too highly in a BD test, but once he’d nailed the dressage here, he flew around the obstacles and beat the other breeds in the speed round — so he ended up right there in the scoring.”

Lynne says one of the biggest misconceptions is that you need an Iberian horse to take part. “I thought that too — and I was gutted I didn’t get to try it with my Welsh cob, who would have been perfect!

“It’s a sport that rewards versatility, and it’s incredibly welcoming. Everyone chats, and cheers each other on. The speed round especially can get really vocal, with everyone clapping and cheering — there’s so much support and energy.

“I’d just love more people to come and give it a try. We’re still small, but growing all the time!”

