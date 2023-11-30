Olympic tickets, Frankie in the jungle, and more things the horse world is talking about





Olympic tickets

Some 14,000 new tickets have gone on sale today (30 November) for the equestrian events at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games. It was announced last week that about 400,000 tickets will be on sale from 10am French time (9am GMT), and a spokesman for the organisers has confirmed to H&H that these include the horse sports. Tickets are also on sale for the Paralympics. “This will be one of the very last opportunities to experience the Paris 2024 Games in person. And undoubtedly the last ticket release spanning all sessions,” said a Paris 2024 spokesman.

Frankie in the jungle

Jungle latecomer Frankie Dettori has settled into I’m A Celebrity camp life, sharing the story of his decision not to retire with (now left) Jamie Lynn Spears and explaining the ins and outs of being a jockey with his fellow campers. He has also had a run-in with a snake getting a little too close for comfort during his first bushtucker trial, which ended up in his trousers.

End of British Eventing’s IT woes?

British Eventing (BE) will make a profit in 2023 for the first time in nearly a decade, amid claims it has reached the “end of the IT debacle”. The update came from BE chairman Mark Sartori as the governing body released its accounts for 2022. Millions of pounds have been sunk into BE’s problem-strewn IT project in recent years. Mr Sartori said that the governing body is taking all the remaining write-offs in one hit”.

