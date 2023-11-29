14,000 new Olympic equestrian tickets to go on sale





Some 14,000 new tickets will go on sale tomorrow (30 November) for the equestrian events at the Paris Olympics.

It was announced last week that about 400,000 tickets will be on sale from 10am French time (9am GMT), and a spokesman for the organisers has confirmed to H&H that these include the horse sports.

“Tickets will indeed go back on sale for equestrian events,” he said. “Around 14,000 new tickets will be available for the events taking place at the Château de Versailles, across all three disciplines: eventing, dressage and jumping.”

The spokesman said this will include tickets priced between €85 and €330 for the final eventing team session on 29 July, and those from €24 for the showjumping team final qualifier on 1 August.

New tickets will also be on sale for sessions that had previously sold out, at the Olympics and Paralympics. This includes para dressage at Versailles, from 3-7 September, with prices starting at €15.

“All sports will be back on sale, for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, to experience up close the performances of the greatest athletes in the world, the iconic moments of the Games – including all the finals,” the spokesman said. “Opening ceremony tickets will also be available, starting at €90 for the Olympic Games opening ceremony on the Seine and €150 for the Paralympic Games opening ceremony on the Place de la Concorde.

“This will be one of the very last opportunities to experience the Paris 2024 Games in person. And undoubtedly the last ticket release spanning all sessions.”

Organisers warned that the new tickets are likely to sell out fast. There is no draw and all sales will be through the official website, where buyers can create an account before the tickets go on sale.

