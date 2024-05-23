Olympic selection, burglars target equine charity, and more things the horse world is talking about





Olympic selection

Graham Fletcher reflects on the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show and looks ahead to this summer’s Olympic Games, in his exclusive H&H column this week. He discusses the challenge British selectors face and highlights some of the top international rivals that will likely be favourites for gold. “Talking to Di Lampard before the [Windsor] grand prix, she was clear that making a final selection for Paris will be very difficult, especially with Olympic teams now down to three. However, Di was pleased to be able to study most of those in the running here, before naming her teams for St Gallen and Rotterdam,” he says.

Break-in at charity

Redwings Horse Sanctuary has appealed for information after three burglars caused damage when they broke into the charity’s Ada Cole Visitor Centre in Essex late on Tuesday night (21 May). “It’s extremely upsetting that anyone would do something like this, particularly given that all of the work we do here at Ada Cole is paid for by generous donations from animal-lovers to help horses, ponies, donkeys and mules in need,” said centre manager Jo Franklin.

Links between sleep and performance

Two studies that focused on riders’ sleep have highlighted similar recommendations to help “improve the health and wellbeing of athletes and staff in equestrian sport”. Hartpury senior lecturer Emma Davies was the co-lead on both pieces of research and noted that one of the key shared recommendations was to implement “quiet zones” in lorry parks at competitions. “Sleep is considered one of the most important elements; the most effective strategy available for elite athletes to support their performance,” she said. “Lack of sleep can mean issues with cognitive function; it can slow your ability to make decisions and impair fine motor skills. Tiny changes in aids can communicate different information to the horse. If riders going across country are potentially impaired by poor sleep, that could put them at risk.”

