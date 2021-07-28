Olympic freestyle dressage times released: find out when the Brits will ride for individual medals





The Tokyo Olympic dressage times for the individual freestyle have been confirmed, and all three members of the British bronze medal-winning team will compete for an individual medal.

A total of 18 riders qualified for the freestyle based on their scores in the grand prix, held over the weekend (24-25 July). With the competitors split into six groups, or heats, the top two received an automatic place in the freestyle, which serves as the individual final, while the next six best riders also qualified. There has been one change to the line-up, with the USA’s Adrienne Lyle withdrawing Salvino. Her place will be taken by Canada’s Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu and All Inn, who will be first into the arena at 5.30pm local time (9.30am UK time).

What time will the Brits ride in the Olympic freestyle?

Who could become the next Olympic champion?

Charlotte Dujardin is the reigning Olympic champion, and she could well hang on to the title with her young star, the 10-year-old Apache son Gio. However, there are a number of riders and horses, many of whom are more experienced than Gio, who have a strong chance of winning individual Olympic gold. We recommend keeping a close eye on the following:

Sabine Schut-Kery, who led the USA to team silver last night (27 July), will compete on Sanceo at 6.55pm local time (10.55pm UK time)

Cathrine Dufour, Denmark’s leading rider, will fight for a medal on Bohemian at 8pm local time (12pm UK time)

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Germany’s highest scorer from the competition so far, will ride TSF Dalera at 8.10pm local time (12.20pm UK time)

Edward Gal, who scored a shade under 80% in the special, will ride Total US at 8.20pm local time (12.20pm UK time)

Germany’s Isabell Werth, the reigning world and European champion, will ride Bella Rose 2 at 8.30pm (12.30pm UK time)

Dorothee Schneider, the German who rider who took individual silver in 2019, will compete with Showtime FRH at 8.50pm local time (12.50pm UK time)

Check out the full starting order for the Olympic dressage individual freestyle [PDF download] and find out how you can watch the Olympic dressage live.

