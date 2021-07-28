‘I love this horse more than words can describe’: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist out of individual freestyle





The Tokyo Olympics dressage freestyle will take place this evening as the individual final, but one of the silver medal-winning USA team will not come forward to compete for an individual medal as planned. Adrienne Lyle has opted to withdraw her horse, the 14-year-old Sandro Hit stallion Salvino, from the Olympic freestyle.

“This morning, Salvino did not feel quite like his usual self and last night’s historic team medal was an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are proud of the team’s incredible effort,” said a statement shared by Adrienne.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Salvino and his extraordinary effort to help capture the silver medal last night. I love this horse more than words can ever describe and Salvino will now rest up before the long trip home. I look forward to cheering on our teammates tonight,” Adrienne added.

The USA will be represented in the freestyle by Steffen Peters and Suppenkasper, and Sabine Schut-Kery with Sanceo. Adrienne’s spot in the 18-strong freestyle field will be filled by Canada’s Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu and All In, who will be the first pair into the arena at 5.30am local time (9.30am UK time).

Adrienne Lyle and Salvino scored 74.88% in the grand prix to help qualify their team for the grand prix special. They then upped their game and posted 76.1% to help secure the silver medal for the USA, behind Germany in gold and just ahead of Britain in bronze.

“We were a little conservative in the grand prix, it wasn’t our most great display and so I really wanted to come out here and push for a little bit more,” said Adrienne after her special. “Despite the heat and humidity, he really was a good boy and he delivered.”

