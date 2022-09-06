Nicola Wilson’s young horses, great grooms, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Nicola Wilson’s young horses shine

Nicola Wilson remains very much “at the heart of the operation” according to her stable jockey Robyn Gray, who has been piloting the yard’s young horses to success in both British Eventing events and at the Burghley Young Event Horse finals. Robyn topped both BE100 section G at Shelford Manor (2) and the Burghley Young Event Horse five-year-old section with five-year-old Jack Of Clubs, as well as winning novice section B at Shelford Manor (2) with Frankfort Pointllexi. Both horses are now headed to Osberton, along with two other five-year-olds from Nicola Wilson’s stable.

2. A special prize for a top groom

Congratulations to elite groom Fraser Kirby, who won the prize for the best turned-out horse, My Ernie ridden by Helen Wilson, at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, on his 22nd visit to the autumn five-star. Freelancer Fraser has worked at top events all around the world during his 30-year career, including the Olympics, nearly all the CCI5*s and multiple championships. “Fraser is amazing,” says Helen. “He’s a dream to have at a show because you don’t have to worry about him. He knows everyone, so I can just chill out and concentrate on my job. He does everything bar feed me – though he does look after me in the pub!”

3. Have you started clipping yet?

It’s blackberry time, but the arrival of the juicy berries also marks the time of year when many of us will be digging out our clippers from storage as our horses seem to get fluffier by the day. If you’ve decided now is the time to invest in a new set of clippers, check out our buyers’ guide to find out which are the best choice to suit your needs…

