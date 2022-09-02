Home-bred gives Nicola Wilson’s yard huge boost with Burghley young event horse final win





A horse bred by Nicola Wilson’s mother Mary Tweddle provided the injured rider’s whole team with a huge boost when he won the Dubarry Burghley young event horse final five-year-old section this morning (2 September) at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

Robyn Gray, 31, was in the saddle of winner Jack Of Clubs, who is by the thoroughbred Duke Of Hearts and out of the five-star mare Annie Clover.

Robyn joined Nicola’s yard in January, with the aim of gaining experience with her own four-star horse Gelukkig and is now riding the young horses while Nicola continues her rehabilitation following her serious injury at Badminton Horse Trials in May.

“Nicola loves watching the young horses – she always gets videos sent and she’s so supportive and really encouraging. She really sets a bit of fire in my belly to go out and do it,” said Robyn.

“She’s so positive in everything she’s going through and yet so positive about the yard and horses – her positivity is still rubbing off although she needs it herself.”

Robyn also piloted Quintus, by Quibery, into fifth, with Tom Rowland taking the reins for the top 10 final. He is owned by Deirdre Johnston and Jane Knight.

“The horses are a credit to her – she produced them as four-year-olds and she’s got a great eye for them all and they’re all lovely horses. I’m very lucky and privileged to be sat on them,” said Robyn.

Winner Jack Of Clubs led going into the final. He scored 24.3 out of 30 for his dressage (judged by Angela Tucker and Judy Harvey), 34.5 out of 40 for his jumping (judged by Yogi Breisner and Helen West) and 19 out of 20 for suitability and potential (judged by Andrew Spalding). He was then placed fourth by Mark Phillips in the final section, which includes a gallop, with his seven points from that phase leaving him the winner by 0.3 of a penalty.

“When the crowd were clapping at end he had his ears pricked – he’s got quite a big ego and we don’t want to give him a bigger head than he’s got!” said Robyn.

“He’s quite cheeky – he’s a know it all but in a really nice way. He had a little buck in his gallop. We’re finding the more you challenge him the better he is and he rises to the occasion. But I couldn’t have faulted him today.”

Max Warburton’s ride Morningstar Van Altrido, by the Dutch warmblood stallion Fibonacci and owned by Conor Bruen, took the top mark of 10 in the final phase and moved up to overall second in the Burghley young event horse final for five-year-olds.

Deborah Langstaff’s mare Silvesters Finesse stood third, piloted by Ros Canter, with Emma Hobday standing in for the final phase. She is by the Dutch warmblood Silvester.

