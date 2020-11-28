Horse & Hound launches online training series

Horse & Hound has launched a new online training series to help riders stay motivated through the winter.

Riders can buy the series online and receive three training emails a week for eight weeks, at a total cost of £19.99.

Horse & Hound editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “The training is focused around improving the qualities needed to ride a really good prelim test, but it’s not just designed for people who want to compete.

“As an amateur rider, I know well the feeling of getting to the yard with best intentions of schooling, only to find mucking out takes longer than planned, I was already running late because the car was frozen, now do I even have time to school?

“This training plan has been designed to give you the motivation to say ‘yes, I will find time to school today’, and to get on with it.”

Riders following the plan are given set exercises to complete and topics to focus on in the school, and are encouraged to note their experiences and progress on a daily tracker as well as sharing their updates with others who are doing the course.

Sarah added: “Sometimes we need focus, otherwise there is a risk we go into the school and trot round slightly aimlessly, repeating go-to exercises rather than trying anything new, lacking inspiration without our instructor there.

“It helps to have a plan when going into the arena at 6am as well, so you can immediately channel an exuberant horse’s energy on a dark, frosty morning. And knowing you’ve got to fill in a tracker when you get home is another useful bit of motivation!”

For competitors who are experienced at prelim level and want to crack the 70% barrier, and those who have aspirations to start competing soon, the series is structured to give relevant support and advice around each of the specific prelim tests, including training videos with esteemed judge Isobel Wessels.

