This brand new eTraining Prelim Plan will give you all the tools you need to improve your flatwork this winter.

Delivered over eight weeks, the plan includes:

✓ an eight-week training plan to help give your training structure and focus

✓ A weekly tracker to track your progress

✓ a weekly eLesson giving you access to expert coaching and advice and exercises to try out in your training

✓ access to exclusive weekly test-riding videos with expert advice from a top judge

✓ weekly 20-minute workout exercises to try

✓ access to expert advice and top tips

✓ be part of the eTraining community and share your journey with like-minded people

This plan will help you to reach your goals – whether it’s perfecting prelim tests, competing more, achieving a personal best or meeting new people while having fun, this online series is designed to provide you with the motivation and training advice you need to perform better than ever at prelim level, all from the comfort of your own arena.