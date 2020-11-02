Prelim Plan: Transform your winter training

This brand new eTraining Prelim Plan will give you all the tools you need to improve your flatwork this winter.

Delivered over eight weeks, the plan includes:

✓ an eight-week training plan to help give your training structure and focus

✓ A weekly tracker to track your progress

✓ a weekly eLesson giving you access to expert coaching and advice and exercises to try out in your training

✓ access to exclusive weekly test-riding videos with expert advice from a top judge

✓ weekly 20-minute workout exercises to try

✓ access to expert advice and top tips

✓ be part of the eTraining community and share your journey with like-minded people

This plan will help you to reach your goals – whether it’s perfecting prelim tests, competing more, achieving a personal best or meeting new people while having fun, this online series is designed to provide you with the motivation and training advice you need to perform better than ever at prelim level, all from the comfort of your own arena.

Test-riding videos

• Weekly test-riding videos
• Expert advice from Isobel Wessels
• Watch a rider ride through a different prelim test each week and find out the common errors and how to avoid them

eLessons

• Eight weekly eLessons
• Access to expert coaching advice
• Take away practice advice and exercises
• Train where and when suits you

Expert advice and top tips

• Top tips you can use in your training
• Experts answer the questions important for your goals
• Delivered in an easy-to-understand way

How it works 

Step 1 – sign up 

Join quickly and easily online and register for your eTraining account.

Step 2 – welcome and create your account

Your welcome email will be delivered to you within 24 hours and you will set up your account to access the course content.

Step 3 – weekly emails 

Three emails a week for eight weeks. Email one will deliver your eLesson, test-riding video and a training tracker for the week, email two will include a new 20-minute exercise for you to take away and practise, plus some top dressage content, and email three will offer top tips and expert advice.

Step 4 – stay on track 

Stay motivated and on track by logging your riding in your training tracker, and join our eTraining community to share your journey with others taking part in the course.

Step 5 – completion certificate

At the end of your eight weeks you’ll be awarded your completion certificate, and we encourage you to share your story of what you learnt and achieved through the plan with us.

Flexible for you

Have a holiday planned? Unwell? Horse lost a shoe? No problem – the plan can be completed in a timeframe to suit you.

Testimonials 

Lisa Bates

“I’m really pleased with the eLesson plans and now having structure for my schooling – it’s great! Being a novice at dressage, this is the much-needed boost I need for the next stage.

“Today I did my first-ever 20m circle in canter – my horse has hardly done any canter work, so I’m pleased with this week’s lesson plan. I don’t think we’d have had a plan before starting prelim without eTraining, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we progress!”

Rebekah Naylor Hirst

“I am finding the Horse & Hound eTraining very motivational at this time of year when it is easy not to ride in the cold. It has given me something to work towards now we have just started doing prelim tests.

“I enjoy seeing how the others are getting along in their training and trying out the weekly schooling exercise, and I find Isobel Wessel’s test commentary extremely helpful. Thank you!”