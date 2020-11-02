Prelim Plan: Transform your winter training
This brand new eTraining Prelim Plan will give you all the tools you need to improve your flatwork this winter.
Delivered over eight weeks, the plan includes:
✓ an eight-week training plan to help give your training structure and focus
✓ A weekly tracker to track your progress
✓ a weekly eLesson giving you access to expert coaching and advice and exercises to try out in your training
✓ access to exclusive weekly test-riding videos with expert advice from a top judge
✓ weekly 20-minute workout exercises to try
✓ access to expert advice and top tips
✓ be part of the eTraining community and share your journey with like-minded people
This plan will help you to reach your goals – whether it’s perfecting prelim tests, competing more, achieving a personal best or meeting new people while having fun, this online series is designed to provide you with the motivation and training advice you need to perform better than ever at prelim level, all from the comfort of your own arena.
Test-riding videos
• Weekly test-riding videos
• Expert advice from Isobel Wessels
• Watch a rider ride through a different prelim test each week and find out the common errors and how to avoid them
eLessons
• Eight weekly eLessons
• Access to expert coaching advice
• Take away practice advice and exercises
• Train where and when suits you
Expert advice and top tips
• Top tips you can use in your training
• Experts answer the questions important for your goals
• Delivered in an easy-to-understand way
How it works
Step 1 – sign up
Join quickly and easily online and register for your eTraining account.
Step 2 – welcome and create your account
Your welcome email will be delivered to you within 24 hours and you will set up your account to access the course content.
Step 3 – weekly emails
Three emails a week for eight weeks. Email one will deliver your eLesson, test-riding video and a training tracker for the week, email two will include a new 20-minute exercise for you to take away and practise, plus some top dressage content, and email three will offer top tips and expert advice.
Step 4 – stay on track
Stay motivated and on track by logging your riding in your training tracker, and join our eTraining community to share your journey with others taking part in the course.
Step 5 – completion certificate
At the end of your eight weeks you’ll be awarded your completion certificate, and we encourage you to share your story of what you learnt and achieved through the plan with us.
Flexible for you
Have a holiday planned? Unwell? Horse lost a shoe? No problem – the plan can be completed in a timeframe to suit you.