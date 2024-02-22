‘We all love getting something free’: new eventing loyalty cards





A new eventing loyalty card scheme aims to reward riders and encourage more people into affiliated competition.

The initiative means that competitors will get a free start fee for their sixth appearance at a BEDE event during the 2024 season. Cards will be allocated to individual horses, and will be stamped at the event office on site at each fixture. Once five stamps have been collected, the rider can reclaim their start fee at the sixth event.

“We’re always looking at new and innovative ways to encourage more people to British Eventing fixtures,” said BEDE Events director Stuart Buntine.

“We appreciate the costs of competing have been on the rise and this is our way of giving something back to those who support our events on a regular basis. After all, we all love getting something for free.”

The scheme covers all BEDE’s 2024 events:

Oasby Horse Trials (1) 7-10 March

The Eventing Spring Carnival, Thoresby Park 29-31 March

Solihull Horse Trials, 20-21 April

Osberton International (1) 3-5 May

Agria Lifetime Equine Shelford Horse Trials (1) 26-28 May

BCA Horse Trials, 8-9 June

Catton Park Horse Trials, 15-16 June

Brightling Horse Trials, 29-30 June

Solihull Horse Trials, 17-18 August

Agria Lifetime Equine Shelford Horse Trials (2) 24-26 August

Osberton International Horse Trials (2) 3-6 October

Oasby Horse Trials (2) 19-20 October (short format only)

Cards apply to horses only; riders of more than one horse can hold a card for each. Once the first card is complete, another can be started.

