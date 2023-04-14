Gentle grey Grand National hero brightens sick children’s days with annual hospital visit





Retired Grand National winner Neptune Collonges delighted youngsters and inspired dreams on his annual visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital today (14 April).

Owner John Hales and top jockeys Nico de Boinville, Harry Skelton Aidan Coleman and Patrick Mullins were among those who joined the gentle grey on his trip to the hospital, where they met children, parents and staff. Jockeys gave away signed goggles, and soprano Laura Wright performed a rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

“He has been coming here every year since he won the Grand National in 2012, excluding the two Covid years. He loves it and his temperament with the children is brilliant,” said Mr Hales.

“I enjoy this day and it is nice for the kids to help put a smile on their faces. I get a lot of satisfaction out of doing this.

“Thank God old Neptune is fit and well and long may it continue. I’m sure he does know when this day comes around, he certainly does when he sees the children.”

Nico de Boinville, fresh from his Grade One double on Thursday, was among those to visit Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with Neptune Collonges.

“It is fantastic what they all do here,” he said. “If we can do a small little thing to brighten up someone’s day then that is great. It is very touching to be here.

“You think about if you were in this position how would it feel for you and it is great to see so many cheery faces here and everyone being very positive.

“Of course it does put a different edge on the visit being a father, but what they do here is fantastic and words can’t really describe what they do here.”

Harry Skelton said it is an event that he always looks forward to.

“It puts everything into perspective coming here and it sometimes gives you a kick up the backside you might need about life,” said Harry.

“The kids are very unassuming and they are so positive which is great to see.

“Leading up to Aintree we always speak about this trip coming and it is great that a good number of us can make the effort and come here.”

Aidan Coleman echoed Harry’s thoughts, adding that he hopes meeting Neptune Collonges might inspire some to get into horses.

“It is great to do something like this and see the kids get some enjoyment. It is always cool to see Neptune Collonges and it is great that John Hales brings him. It is a special thing we are able to do and we are fortunate to be able to do it,” said Aidan.

“I guess we take it for granted that we are exposed to these horses every day. It is great to see from an outside perspective what it means to meet horses. Hopefully a couple might get the bug when they get out of hospital and take up riding.”

Patrick Mullins added that it is “nice to try and give something back”.

“I’ve heard about it and seen the pictures and we have done something similar at Crumlin (Children’s Health Ireland) back in Dublin,” he said. “Being here puts everything into perspective, really.

“When you think have problems this puts it all into perspective and I think it makes everyone realise how lucky we are.”

The visit was the first time that teenager Jess Plumpton, who is being treated for parainfluenza, had met a horse up close.

“He was lovely, especially as he was a grey horse, and I was surprised how gentle he was,” said the 13-year-old.

Ronnie Gough, seven, who broke his leg on Good Friday, was one of the first in the queue to meet Neptune Collonges.

“When he came down off the ward Ronnie was so excited to meet the horse. He would have liked to have ridden him but I said that might be a bit ambitious,” said his mum, Sam Price.

“It is lovely for the kids something like this taking place as it really brightens up their day,” she said. “Ronnie certainly enjoyed it and he wants a pony now! I really can’t fault the hospital. Both of us have been so well looked after.”

It was a special moment, too, for seven-year-old Hari John Cain Jones, who has spent a large part of his young life in hospital, receiving care and treatment for rare muscle-wasting condition X-linked myotubular myopathy.

Hari’s father, Michael Jones, said: “Hari has been in here for the last nine weeks but he has spent a lot of time in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital as the first time around he spent four years here.

“Things like this are brilliant. We were upstairs in the ward looking down but as soon as Hari heard the horse come in he wanted to come down.

“He loves horses and he watches the racing on television. With his disability it is not easily accessible seeing horses so this is great.

“He has been given some goggles by Rachael Blackmore and that has made his day. I think she is now his favourite jockey!”