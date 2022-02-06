Title sponsor secured for BE80 championship at major venue, plus more sponsorship news





NAF signed as BE80 championship sponsor

The supplement brand is revealed as title sponsor of the NAF Five Star BE80 Championship, held at Bramham International Horse Trials (7 to 9 June).

This year only, the route to the championship will be through direct qualification. Eligible combinations who win any BE80 section between 3 May 2021 and 1 May 2022 will qualify for the 2022 final at Bramham.

NAF’s support extends across the qualification pathway and the company is also title sponsor of the BE80 national qualifiers that will be held at the area festivals ahead of the 2023 and 2024 national championships.

“We couldn’t be happier to be welcoming NAF on board as title sponsors for the championship,” said British Eventing chief executive, Helen West.

“NAF has consistently been long-term supporters of equestrian sport as a whole as well as being an official partner of British Equestrian, with whom they also assist deliver the clean sport message.

“We look forward to working alongside the team at NAF as well as the team at Bramham, who are committed to giving our members a fantastic championship event to remember.”

A NAF spokesman added: “The NAF Five Star BE80 Championship will provide British Eventing members with the opportunity to compete at one of Britain’s most prestigious horse trials and we are excited to be involved in helping to bring the championship to fruition for the first time.

“We have supported both the amateur and professional levels of eventing for many years and we look forward to having the chance to meet the competitors headed to Bramham Park later on this year.

“The clean sport and efficacy messages that we strive to deliver are also key here and the team at NAF is always on hand to assist with any nutritional advice that British Eventing members need.”

Major sponsors revealed for Aston-le-Walls

Title sponsors have been confirmed for two of Aston-le-Walls’ key British Eventing fixtures in 2022.

Cadenza Eventing will be title sponsor of Aston-le-Walls (2) (11 to 14 May), which features classes from BE100 to open intermediate across the five days.

Long-term sponsors Dassett Eventing will continue its title support of the July event, Aston-le-Walls (3) (22 to 24 July), where sections run from novice to advanced, including an eight- and nine-year-old advanced class.

Organiser Nigel Taylor thanked those involved for their support.

“It makes it so much easier to reinvest in the site and the horse trials when you know you have decent sponsors, willing to back the sport,” he told H&H. “Otherwise, without that money coming in, it makes it very difficult in this day and age to keep reinvesting.”

Neue Schule extends sponsorship

Bit specialist Neue Schule has extended its backing of BETA (British Equestrian Trade Association) International by two years.

The event returns to Stoneleigh from 11 to 13 September 2022.

Sarfraz Mian, Neue Schule chief executive, said the firm is “very much looking forward” to supporting the “remarkable BETA International team” in delivering the 2022 event.

“BETA International has proved to be incredibly valuable for Neue Schule throughout our years of sponsorship,” he said.

“The trade fair delivers excellent UK and international exposure, and has brought results that have far exceeded our expectations.

“I am very optimistic that we can build on what was achieved at last year’s BETA International, the first since the lifting of lockdown restrictions. We can take all the lessons learned from that show and make the 2022 exhibition a highly successful event.”

Impact Exhibitions & Events has taken over the organisation of BETA International from Equestrian Management Consultants (EMC). The move has been prompted by the impending retirement of EMC’s commercial manager Claire Thomas, who has organised the exhibition for the past 17 years.

BETA International organiser Gordon Thomas, of Impact Exhibitions & Events, added: “Neue Schule’s continued commitment to BETA International reflects the importance of the exhibition. We’re excited to be working on this great show, helping to make it a huge success for exhibitors and visitors.

“We’ll be working closely with BETA’s trade fair committee to make sure the show continues with its winning formula.”

New sponsor and 50% prize money boost

The feature Grade Three handicap chase on Kempton’s 26 February card has been renamed the Coral Trophy and received a £50,000 increase in prize money.

The three-mile chase features £150,000 total prize money, up from £100,000. There are significant prize money increases on other races on the same card, owing to Coral’s investment and group-wide increases in prize money by the Jockey Club, announced in 2021. The total prize money on Coral Trophy Day stands at £366,800.

“This handicap chase has always been an important part of the racing calendar and has been won by some wonderful horses down the years,” said Barney Clifford, the Jockey Club’s regional head of racing and clerk of the course at Kempton Park.

“In partnership with Coral, we want to keep this race at the forefront of owners’ and trainers’ minds and ensure that they target their best staying chasers here.

“By providing record prize money, renaming it The Coral Trophy and introducing a perpetual trophy for the winner, we hope that both the industry and racing fans alike will see that we are serious about reinvigorating the day and maintaining the prestige of this fantastic race.”

NutriScience Equine Supplements and Kevin McNab in new deal

The equine supplement brand has signed Australian Olympic team silver medal-winning eventer Kevin McNab as a brand ambassador.

“We are thrilled to have Kevin on board, he is a hugely successful event rider with a fantastic yard of horses,” said European sales manager Padge Whelan.

“Since starting on NutriScience supplements, Kevin’s horses have been thriving ahead of the coming eventing season. We are very proud to be supporting such a talent and look forward to enjoying his future success with his string of exciting horses.”

Blackfort Equestrian takes title sponsor billing

Eland Lodge Equestrian has revealed the equestrian clothing brand as title sponsor of its unaffiliated one-day event competitions in 2022.

Director of Blackfort Equestrian, Molly Kaye said the company is “incredibly excited” to be working with Eland Lodge in this way.

“We are delighted to be offering a special shopping experience during these events. We’re looking forward to introducing the brand we’ve built and the products we’ve created to our local riders,” she added.

John Coupland, director of Eland Lodge Equestrian, said: “Unaffiliated one-day events at Eland Lodge give entry level riders a chance to shine and experience a new level of competition, an important step in their journey towards affiliated competition.

“The Blackfort Equestrian collection has been well received by our customers at Eland Lodge, and we know everyone attending will be excited by this new sponsorship collaboration.

“Having taken the equestrian clothing world by storm in just a small amount of time, we are excited to see more of Blackfort.”

View the Blackfort Equestrian range at elandlodge.com

