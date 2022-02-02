‘Why would someone do this?’: thieves target RDA charity shop





Thieves left a “trail of destruction” when they broke into a Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) charity shop and stole goods worth over £1,500.

The Cotswold RDA group’s shop at Tewkesbury High Street was targeted in the early hours of Thursday morning (27 January).

Cotswold RDA general manager Lesley Gorton told H&H thieves used a wheelie bin to break through the shop’s glass front door.

“The people in a neighbouring flat heard it happening and reported it to the police. The police left a message on the shop phone, but the first we knew of what had happened was when our shop manager Nikki Barnes arrived at 8.30am to find the shop boarded up,” she said.

“All our show jackets were stolen, along with casual riding and hunting jackets and we had a big beautiful silver ceramic horse-head display that’s been left in a nasty mess. We suspect they were only in the shop for a few minutes but they’ve left a trail of destruction.”

The charity’s first standalone shop in the UK only opened in December. The group also has a charity shop situated within the Midcounties Co-Op store in Longleven.

“It feels like having your home broken into, we’ve put so much passion into the shop,” said Lesley.

“You think, why would someone do this to a charity that helps disabled children and adults?”.

The group has had a difficult couple of weeks. One of its riding ponies, Chester, was injured in a field accident on 17 January resulting in the removal of his eye. Lesley told H&H the gelding has been making progress and has now had his dressing removed.

“The support we have had for Chester and since the shop was broken has been incredibly uplifting. We’ve had influential people from the racing world make donations and even children who ride with us donating their pocket money,” said Lesley.

“A local firm is fitting an intruder alarm, another is putting in CCTV, and a local joiner is installing a security door, all free of charge. It’s made us realise just how loved our work is.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the shop’s fundraiser, or Chester’s appeal can do so via the group’s Facebook page or website.

